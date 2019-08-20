U.S. women religious urged to think globally even as they work locally

Loreto Sister Pat Murray,, executive director of the International Union of Superiors General, gives the Aug. 14, 2019, keynote address during the Leadership Conference of Women Religious Assembly in Scottsdale, Ariz. (CNS photo/ Dan Stockman, Global Sisters Report)

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (CNS) -- Throughout the Bible, God's people keep being forced into the desert, where resources are few, the way is long and the dangers are many. But the desert, Sister Pat Murray told the Leadership Conference of Women Religious Aug. 14, is where God works wonders.



"We are constantly reminded that 'the place of scarcity, even death, is revealed by Jesus as a place of hope and new life,'" Sister Murray said, quoting author Belden C. Lane. "It is here in the desert that people are fed, 5,000 at a time, and a new community takes shape."



Murray, a sister of the Institute of the Blessed Virgin Mary, or Loreto sisters, spoke to more than 700 sisters in her keynote address Aug. 14 at the annual LCWR assembly, held this year from Aug. 13-16 in Scottsdale.



Sister Murray is executive director of the International Union of Superiors General, which has its headquarters in Rome and represents congregations of women religious around the world. LCWR represents about 80% of the congregations in the United States.



She noted it is not just an era of change but, as Pope Francis said, a change of eras, not just for the world, but for religious life, as well.



"A glance worldwide at developments within religious congregations points to a life cycle moving through the stages of birth, maturity, loss and diminishment, leading in some cases to conclusion," she said. "We are living the cycle of passion, death and resurrection at personal and organizational levels."



But the many different circumstances that congregations in different parts of the world find themselves in is not a cause for despair.



"Many congregations in the 'global south' struggle to provide for their members and their ministries yet believe radically that God's presence will provide and sustain them. Congregations in the 'global north' are entrusting their institutions into the hands of lay leaders in trusts, foundations and other entities," Sister Murray said.



"It is as if we are all arriving together in the same sacred space, where we are experiencing a greater fragility and vulnerability," she continued. "In a profound way, this makes us more relevant than ever; it places us in communion with the people of our time and place, especially those at the peripheries."



This year's LCWR assembly united a broad range of topics, including Sister Murray's address on global religious life, sessions for strategic planning, a panel discussion on social justice, the election of a new president, and an award ceremony.



Global Sisters Report provided full coverage of the assembly, which opened with a welcome by Auxiliary Bishop Eduardo A. Nevares of Phoenix, who called attention to Verse 6 of the Book of Deuteronomy's Chapter 31: Moses realizes it would not be he who leads the Israelites into the promised land, but Joshua, and tells him, "Be brave and steadfast, the Lord will be with you, he will never fail you or forsake you, so do not be afraid."



"Religious life today has great challenges," Bishop Nevares said, "but there is no need to fear."



There also is no need to fear doing the small things, Sister Murray said in her keynote.



"The responses needed today are often not found in the big initiatives of the past but instead are like tiny mustard seeds: a word of hope, a listening heart, a compassionate presence, a healing glance. This mysticism of encounter happens everywhere," she said.



"We have seen this mysticism in action in our communities at sick beds, on city streets with homeless people, on the borders with separated families, in refugee camps, in hospitals and parishes with people who are struggling -- in fact, wherever we are," she added.



Sister Murray said sisters must do as Cardinal Francesco Montenegro instructed when he invited the International Union of Superiors General, known as UISG by its French initials, to send sisters to Sicily, where thousands of migrants were arriving, in 2015.



"I don't want another project. There are many good projects already," Sister Murray said Montenegro told them. "I want sisters who will walk the streets, get close to the people, be present among both the local people and the migrants, sisters who will be able to build a bridge of understanding, enabling each group to cross over to the other."



Sister Murray said those words can be a model for sisters everywhere.



"Being truly present to one another, being open to a mutual encounter with the other who comes as a stranger, is a prophetic act in today's divisive contexts," she said. "Today, the local people call the sisters in the UISG communities 'Le Suore del Mondo,' 'the Sisters of the World.' Perhaps that is our new calling?"



Sister Murray said even while sisters work locally, they must think globally, both about the people they serve and themselves.



"We know that the presence of God is all around us and that we are connected to each other through ties both visible and invisible," she said. "We need to have global conversations."



Stockman is national correspondent for Global Sisters Report.