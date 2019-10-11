TV program notes -- week of Oct. 20, 2019

NEW YORK (CNS) -- Here are some television program notes for the week of Oct. 20 with their TV Parental Guidelines ratings if available. They have not been reviewed and therefore are not necessarily recommended by Catholic News Service.



Tuesday, Oct. 22, 8-8:30 p.m. EDT (ABC) "It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown." This classic Halloween special, featuring Charles M. Schulz's beloved "Peanuts" characters, first aired in 1966.



Tuesday, Oct. 22, 8:30-9 p.m. EDT (ABC) "Toy Story of Terror!" In this special, the first from Disney's Pixar Animation Studios, what starts out as a fun road trip for the gang from the "Toy Story" films takes an unexpected -- and spooky -- detour. The cast includes Tom Hanks, Tim Allen and Joan Cusack.



Tuesday, Oct. 22, 10-11 p.m. EDT "Zero Tolerance." This episode of the series "Frontline" examines how President Donald Trump has used immigration as a powerful political weapon.



Wednesday, Oct. 23, 8-9 p.m. EDT (EWTN) "EWTN Live." Msgr. Charles Pope, Deacon Harold Burke-Sivers and Gloria Purvis discuss evangelizing through Catholic radio. Hosted by Jesuit Father Mitch Pacwa (TV-G -- general audience).



Wednesday, Oct. 23, 8-9 p.m. EDT (PBS) "Okavango: River of Dreams." First episode of a three-part miniseries about the Southwest African river. This installment, titled "Paradise," looks at the landscape and wildlife of the Upper Okavango. The series continues Wednesdays through Nov. 6, 8-9 p.m. EDT each night. A "Nature" presentation (TV-PG -- parental guidance suggested).



Saturday, Oct. 26, 2-3 p.m. EDT (EWTN) "Responding to the Invitation." This episode of the series "EWTN on Location" features Helen Alvare's lecture "Responding to the Invitation," delivered at a symposium in Washington. (TV-G -- general audience).



