St. Mary's to name gardens for benefactors, Cardinal O'Malley

Artist's rendering show the entrance to the planned Mosakowski Gardens at St. Mary's School in Lynn (above) and the Cardinal Sean O'Malley Sanctuary (below). Pilot photos/courtesy St. Mary's Lynn

LYNN -- When completed, the $20 million building project that is ongoing at St. Mary's will have a transformative effect.



"We will truly have a campus feel, in the middle of downtown Lynn," said St. Mary's Associate Head of School David Angeramo, who is excited about the addition of two floors of classroom and lab space in the new STEM building -- a three-story, 30,000-square-foot edifice that will sit behind the new gateway entrance to campus.



The new entrance will lead to the first floor of the STEM building, which will include the lobby, main office, guidance office, and learning commons. From the lobby, the cafeteria and Tony Conigliaro Gymnasium will be easily accessible. All science and engineering classes will be held on the two upper floors, with cutting-edge equipment and learning spaces for students in grades 6-12.



The campus enhancements will not be limited to the gateway entrance and STEM building, as the project includes the creation of green space, an outdoor quad with a movie screen, and a grotto dedicated to the Blessed Mother. The grotto will be built on land that sat below the altar in the old chapel that was located in the Annex.



Head of School Dr. John F. Dolan announced at the Cardinal Cushing Society Celebration Oct. 10 that the outdoor area will be called the Mosakowski Gardens at St. Mary's, named for long-time benefactors Bill and Jane Mosakowski of Swampscott. Bill Mosakowski is also the chair of the St. Mary's board of trustees.



"Our alumni and supporters wanted to ensure that the Mosakowski name is properly memorialized," Dolan said, adding that the stone work, benches and feel of the Mosakowski Gardens will be designed to reflect the Mosakowski family's Polish heritage.



Dolan also announced the Cardinal Sean O'Malley Sanctuary, a meditative space in the gardens surrounded by bushes and plant life.



"This is a space our students can go to pray, or just enjoy the quiet sounds of the fountain," Dolan said.



The student side of the quad will feature the Molloy-Twomey Green, named for alumna and trustee Dr. Elizabeth A. Molloy Twomey of the class of 1952, whom the school honored with the Cardinal Cushing Award on Oct. 10. The space will be for outdoor classes, student dining, theater performances, and other community gatherings, and will include a wall-sized movie screen and sound system.



"We feel privileged to be able to recognize these people who have played such important roles in the life of our school community," Dolan said.