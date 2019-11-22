Cardinal to present Cheverus Awards Nov. 24

The Cheverus Award Medal is made of sterling silver and bears a likeness of Bishop Cheverus based on the Gilbert Stuart portrait. On the reverse side is Bishop Cheverus' coat of arms. Pilot file photo/Gregory L. Tracy

BRAINTREE -- Cardinal Seán P. O'Malley will present Cheverus Award Medals to laypersons, deacons, and religious during a 2 p.m. daytime prayer service Sunday, Nov. 24, at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross.



Inaugurated in 2008 at the close of the archdiocese's bicentennial year, the annual award ceremony recognizes local Catholics for their dedicated service to the Church.



Each year, one-third of the parishes of the Archdiocese of Boston are asked to nominate a parishioner for the award. Most recipients are nominated by their pastor and approved by their regional bishop or episcopal vicar and Cardinal O'Malley.



The criteria given to pastors suggests that the nominee be a layperson who has served the parish over an extended period of time and has done so in a quiet, unassuming, and perhaps, unrecognized fashion.



In addition to the nominees from parishes, each year the regional bishops and episcopal vicars are asked to nominate a religious sister, religious brother and a deacon from their region who are deserving of a Cheverus Medal. The Central Ministries of the archdiocese also make nominations from among religious, deacons and laypersons who serve on archdiocesan committees or lead key ministries. Some additional recipients are selected personally by Cardinal O'Malley.



"The Cheverus Medals are a way, in the Catholic community, that we say thank you to God and thank you to our brothers and sisters in the household of faith," Cardinal O'Malley said at the 2018 ceremony.



He went on to describe the Cheverus Award recipients as "the motor that keeps our Church running."



The medal is named for Boston's first bishop, Jean-Louis Lefebvre de Cheverus, who led the diocese from 1808 until his return to France in 1824. Bishop Cheverus died in 1836 as the Archbishop of Bordeaux.



The oval-shaped medal bears a likeness of Bishop Cheverus based on the Gilbert Stuart portrait. On the reverse side is Bishop Cheverus' coat of arms.



The ceremony is held each year on or around the Solemnity of Christ the King, the final Sunday before the start of Advent.



Following are this year's Cheverus Award recipients, listed alphabetically followed by the nominating entity:



Vincent Adornato -- St. John the Evangelist, East Bridgewater



Marie Carme Aurelien -- St. Matthew-St. Angela Parish, Dorchester/Mattapan



Francisco Baez -- St. Patrick Parish, Lawrence (Hispanic Community)



William Baril -- St. Joseph Parish, Wakefield



John Barrett -- St. Augustine Parish, Andover



Judy Beatrice -- St. Paul Parish, Cambridge



Susan Black -- Sacred Heart Parish, Middleboro



Irene Bonner -- St. Robert Bellarmine, Andover



Deacon John Boyle -- St. Joseph Parish, Holbrook



Eunice Brandao -- St. Anthony Parish, Allston (Brazilian Community)



Donald Buckley -- St. Mary of the Sacred Heart Parish, Hanover



Betty Bythrow -- Holy Trinity Parish, Quincy



Ann "Nancy" Callanan -- St. Mary of the Nativity Parish, Scituate



Edward Calnan -- St. Mary, Lynn



David Capaldo -- St. Helen Parish, Norwell



Deacon John J. Capomaccio (posthumous) and Angelina Capomaccio -- Merrimack Region



Sister Missionaries of Charity -- St. Peter Parish, Dorchester



Patrick Chieh -- St. Patrick Parish, Lowell



Eileen Collins -- Immaculate Conception Parish, Weymouth



Loretta Connolly -- St. Gerard Majella Parish, Canton



Rose Cotrone -- Basilica of Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Boston



Martin Cunniffe -- St. Bartholomew, Needham



Kathleen Curtin -- Good Shepherd, Wayland



Regina Davis -- St. John the Evangelist Parish, Winthrop



Brother Gary G. Davis, BH -- Central Region Office



Jeanne Dignan -- Sacred Hearts Parish, Bradford and Groveland



Robert Dolan -- St. John the Evangelist Parish, Canton



Denise Donlan -- Our Lady of Good Counsel, Methuen



Mara dos Santos -- Madonna Shrine, East Boston



Mary Katherine Duffy -- St. Linus, Natick



Anne Duncan -- St. William of York, Tewksbury



Lillian Dunham -- Sts. Martha and Mary Parish, Lakeville



Jane Egge -- St. Elizabeth of Hungary, Acton



Americo M. Enos -- Parish of the Transfiguration, Wilmington



Sister Caterina Esselen, OLM -- South Region Office



Lisa Fasano -- Cardinal/Archdiocese of Boston



Diane Flynn -- St. Theresa of Avila Parish, West Roxbury



Sister Suzanne Fondini, MFIC -- West Region



Kenneth Foscaldo -- Archdiocese of Boston, Pastoral Center



Richard Gagnon -- St. John the Baptist, Peabody



Christine Gebski -- Sacred Hearts Parish, Bradford and Groveland



Deacon Alfred Geneus -- Central Region Office



Frank J. Gersony -- St. Clement Parish, Somerville



Sister Marilyn Gignac, SUSC -- Merrimack Region



Una Gillis -- St. Brigid, Lexington



Sarah Glover -- Our Lady of Sorrows, Sharon



Susan Gormley -- St. Anne, Littleton



David C. Grise -- Parish of the Transfiguration, Wilmington



Genevieve Guimond -- St. Christine, Marshfield



Rosemary Hanley -- St. Patrick Parish, Lawrence



Celia Davenport Harris -- St. Cecilia Parish, Boston



Sister Eileen Harvey, CSJ -- Central Region Office



Barbara Hatem -- Sacred Heart, Newton



William Henderson -- St. Mary of the Assumption, Hull



Anne Hughes -- St. John Chrysostom, West Roxbury



Franciscan Sisters of the Immaculate Conception -- St. Patrick Parish, Roxbury



Mary Jantzen -- St. Tarcisius, Framingham



John Jones and Julie Jones -- Immaculate Conception, Malden



John F. Kaslow -- Merrimack Region



Deacon William Kerns -- North Region



John Lahey -- St. Anthony Parish, Allston



Kevin Lally -- Central Region Office



Wanderley Lucas de Paula -- St. Anthony of Padua Parish, Somerville



Thomas J. MacDonald -- St. Mary-St. Catherine of Siena Parish



Luz E. Marchani -- St. Patrick Parish, Brockton



Leokadia Marchwinski -- St. John Paul II Shrine of Divine Mercy, Salem



Isabelle Maria, CFP -- St. Francis Chapel, Boston



Orlando Martinez and Flora Martinez -- Holy Family Parish, Dorchester



Barbara Matyi -- Good Shepherd, Wayland



Deacon Kelley McCormick -- West Region



Donna McDonald -- St. Ann Parish, Quincy



The Honorable William Melahn -- Cardinal/Archdiocese of Boston



Elizabeth Molloy -- St. Martha, Plainville



Sister Barbara Monahan, SC -- Merrimack Region



Helen Monteagudo -- Sacred Heart Parish, Quincy



Dan Moriarty -- Blessed Sacrament, Walpole



Tom Moroney -- St. Isidore, Stow



Frank Mosher -- St. Mary, East Walpole



John Mulhane -- St. Mary, Brookline



John Erick Noel -- St. Matthew/St. Angela Parish, Dorchester/Mattapan



Susan Noyes -- Holy Redeemer, Merrimac and West Newbury



Patrick E. O'Connor -- Cardinal/Archdiocese of Boston



Viviane Ouellette -- Merrimack Region



Ngoc Pham -- St. Patrick Parish, Lowell (Vietnamese Community)



Doris Pienton -- St. Teresa of Calcutta, Dorchester



Cecile Provencher -- Merrimack Region



Socorro Ramos -- St. Michael Parish, North Andover



Sister Pauline Raposo, SNDdeN -- Merrimack Region



Edith Rodriguez -- Immaculate Conception, Everett



Sean Runge -- Our Lady of Good Counsel, Methuen



Mary L. Ryan -- Cardinal/Archdiocese of Boston



Cesar Salazar -- Immaculate Conception, Revere



Elizabeth "Raisha" Santana -- Sacred Heart Parish, Roslindale



Elaine Santos -- St. Francis of Assisi, Cambridge



Kathleen Savage -- Sacred Heart, Lynn



Roger Scott -- Most Precious Blood, Dover



Mary Jane Simpson -- St. Thomas the Apostle, Millis



Barbara Smith -- St. Catherine of Alexandria, Westford



Jonathan Suber -- Sacred Heart, Lexington



Margaret A. Sullivan -- St. Francis de Sales Parish, Charlestown



Stephen Swochak -- Immaculate Conception, Newbury and Newburyport



Esther Tanous -- St. John the Evangelist, Beverly



Robert Tosi, Jr. -- St. Camillus, Arlington



Kim Tran -- Mary Queen of the Apostles, Salem



Klara Vajda -- St. Augustine Parish, Andover



Olga Valencia -- St. Patrick Parish, Lowell (Hispanic Community)



Lorraine Valentine -- St. Katharine Drexel, Roxbury



Norm Wright and Marsha Wright -- St. Ann by the Sea Parish, Marshfield



Carol Yaroschuk -- Our Lady of the Assumption Parish, Marshfield



Charles Young and Maria Young -- St. Patrick, Natick