From Cardinal Seán’s blog

On Monday, Nov. 18, Cardinal O’Malley went to Charlestown to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Good Shepherd School. Pilot photo/CardinalSeansBlog.org

On my way back from last week’s meeting of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, I stopped in New York to celebrate the Mass of Investiture for the Order of Malta on Friday.

Our Boston members of the Order of Malta are part of the American Association, which is based in New York. Though I usually do not attend the investiture, Cardinal Dolan was in Rome, so he asked me to celebrate the Mass in his place.

I was very happy to celebrate the Mass in the newly refurbished St. Patrick’s Cathedral. In my remarks, I reminded everyone that the Cathedral of the Holy Cross is also newly refurbished but is larger than St. Patrick’s. (That certainly got a rise out of the New Yorkers!)

But St. Patrick’s certainly is an iconic landmark, and it was wonderful to celebrate Mass there with the Knights and Dames of Malta and to be present for the investiture of our new Boston members of the Order.



Good Shepherd School

On Monday, I went to Charlestown to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Good Shepherd School.

I was there with Father Jim Ronan for the opening of the school, so it was very nice to be back to join the children, teachers, and parents to celebrate the school’s first 10 years. The school has been very successful and is a great blessing for Charlestown.

We had a prayer service at which Father Ronan, the principal, and the head of the board of directors all addressed the people.

Afterwards, there was a lovely reception.



Peter Lynch Scholars Mass

On Tuesday, I went to Our Lady Help of Christians Church in Newton to celebrate the Catholic Schools Foundation’s annual Peter Lynch Scholars Mass. This is an extraordinary program that helps families to be able to have the advantages of a Catholic education.

Many of the children were accompanied by their principals and family members for this happy occasion. Also with us for the Mass were Peter Lynch, our Superintendent of Catholic Schools Tom Carroll, and Michael Reardon, president of the Catholic Schools Foundation.

It is always a wonderful event, and seeing all those young people there really brought home what an impact the Catholic Schools Foundation is making on our Catholic schools.



St. Michael Parish

Then, that evening, I went to St. Michael Parish in North Andover to celebrate a Mass to mark their 150th anniversary.

A number of priests who had served in the parish returned to join us for the Mass.

I believe the church holds about a thousand people, and it was just packed.

St. Michael’s is certainly a very vibrant community with a wonderful school, and it was a joy to be a part of this important event in their anniversary commemorations.