TV program notes -- week of Feb. 23, 2020

NEW YORK (CNS) -- Here are some television program notes for the week of Feb. 23 with their TV Parental Guidelines ratings if available. They have not been reviewed and therefore are not necessarily recommended by Catholic News Service.



Monday, Feb. 24, 10-11:30 p.m. EST (PBS) "Always in Season." Filmmaker Jacqueline Olive's documentary follows a grieving mother as she embarks on a quest for racial justice after her teenage son's suspicious death. An "Independent Lens" presentation (TV-MA -- mature audience only).



Tuesday, Feb. 25, 9-11 p.m. EST (PBS) "Miles Davis." This episode of the series "American Masters" profiles iconic jazz trumpeter Miles Davis, who died in 1991 aged 65 (TV-14 -- parents strongly cautioned).



Wednesday, Feb. 26, 10-11:45 a.m. EST (EWTN) "Holy Mass With the Blessing and Imposition of Ashes." In Rome, Pope Francis presides over the stational prayers and penitential procession from the Church of St. Anselm to the Basilica of Santa Sabina, where he celebrates Mass with the blessing and imposition of ashes (TV-G -- general audience).



Saturday, Feb. 29, 6-6:30 p.m. EST (EWTN) "Resolution or Revolution." Passionist Father Cedric Pisenga guides viewers seeking God's grace during Lent. Part of the series "Lent: A Season of Grace" (TV-G -- general audience).



Mulderig is on the staff of Catholic News Service.



