From Cardinal Seán's blog

On Sunday, Feb. 9, Cardinal O'Malley celebrated the installation of the new rector of St. John's Seminary, Father Stephen Salocks. Pilot photo/CardinalSeansBlog.org

Last Friday, I was happy to attend the Catholic Schools Foundation's Celebration of Excellence Breakfast for Inner-city Scholarship Fund recipients who are going to graduate from high school this year.



It was an opportunity to recognize the seniors for all their hard work and accomplishments over the last four years.



The event was hosted by John Farina of PwC at their offices in the Seaport District. It was a lovely venue for the reception, and the view of Boston was just spectacular.



John addressed the young people during the breakfast, as did the director of the Catholic Schools Foundation, Michael Reardon.



I also offered some remarks.



For me, the most powerful witness of the day came from the student speaker, Taban Manyok from St. Mary's High School in Lynn. He is a refugee from Sudan and told the story of how he has been able to achieve success in both academics and athletics thanks to the Catholic education he received through the help of the Inner-city Scholarship Fund.



ICSF scholarship recipients have a 100 percent high school graduation rate and a 98 percent college acceptance rate. As I always like to say, there is no other institution in the United States that has been more successful in moving people out of poverty and into the middle class than our Catholic schools. We are so proud of these high school seniors for all they have accomplished, and grateful to the Catholic Schools Foundation for having helped give them that opportunity.



Regina Cleri



That evening, I went to Regina Cleri to visit a number of our men who are convalescing there.



It was very encouraging to see the many improvements that are taking place at Regina Cleri, and it is always a great joy to see the wonderful spirit that reigns among the men who live there.



Immaculate Conception Parish



On Saturday, I went to Immaculate Conception Parish in Revere to celebrate the 4 p.m. Mass with the parish community.



The Mass was very well attended. It was standing-room only.



They had a wonderful choir, and a children's choir from Immaculate Conception School performed for us, as well.



After the Mass, there was a reception across the street in the school gymnasium.



There, I was able to greet many of the parishioners and families from the school.



During the reception, there was a play put on by the Hispanic youth group of the parish. It was done in a sort of pantomime fashion -- the actors did not speak but were accompanied by singers. It was a very nice production.



There was great enthusiasm in the parish, and we are so grateful to the administrator at Immaculate Conception, Father Daniel Lazo, and the vicar, Father Eric Velazquez, who are both doing such a fine job there.



Father Stephen Salocks



On Sunday, I was very happy to celebrate the installation of our new rector of St. John's Seminary, Father Stephen Salocks.



We were so pleased that nearly all the bishops of the sending dioceses were able to be with us for the celebration.



Of course, the seminary choir did a wonderful job as always.



After the installation, there was a luncheon in the seminary refectory for the seminarians and their guests. We were also joined by many friends and benefactors of the seminary as well as the Board of Trustees.