Catholic Charities Appoints New President and CEO

Kevin MacKenzie, President & CEO. Photo Courtesy Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Boston

Boston -- Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Boston Board of Trustees announced June 26 the appointment of Board Chair Kevin M. MacKenzie as President and CEO. Mr. MacKenzie has been serving as Interim President and CEO since December 1, 2019 following Deborah Kincade Rambo's retirement after more than 40 years with CCAB.







In his role as interim CEO of CCAB, Mr. MacKenzie led the Agency in responding to the Covid-19 pandemic, ensuring that during this public health crisis, Catholic Charities' shelters, food pantries, counseling, immigration and other key services remained operational and open to care for those most vulnerable in our communities.



"We are pleased that Kevin has accepted the Board's offer to serve as the President and CEO of Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Boston," said Cardinal Seán P. O'Malley. "The work of Catholic Charities is especially important now as so many more people in our community need assistance and it is our collective responsibility to act. In just a few short months Kevin has had an immediate positive impact in advancing the mission of Catholic Charities, leading a dedicated team committed to the social justice mission of the Church and balancing increased demand with available resources."



Mr. MacKenzie will continue to serve as Board Chair, a position he has held since January 2019. He has been a member of the Board since 2013. Prior to assuming the role of Board Chair, he served as Chair of the Finance Committee and a member of the Executive and Audit Committees.



"The experience of leading CCAB as Interim President for these last few months has been inspiring. During these challenging times I have had the opportunity to work with our teams and observe their incredible commitment to serve tirelessly the growing needs of the families that rely on us every day. I have also seen the kindness and goodness that lifts us all in difficult periods through the amazing generosity and support we have received from our donors, advocates and the overall community," said MacKenzie. "The professionals who comprise this Agency are determined, hardworking and passionate about serving our community. I feel honored and privileged to accept the responsibility of this role."



Mr. MacKenzie is a graduate of Boston College and is a retired Partner of Ernst & Young where his career spanned almost 40 years. He and his wife Sharon have four children and reside in Beverly, Massachusetts.