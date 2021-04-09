Easter Triduum celebrated at cathedral

After being closed to worshipers in 2020, this week the Cathedral of the Holy Cross once again welcomed the faithful for in-person celebrations of the Easter Triduum liturgies led by Cardinal Seán P. O'Malley April 1-April 4.



The Triduum consists of Holy Thursday, when Christ instituted the Eucharist; Good Friday, the day of Jesus' crucifixion and death for the sins of the world; and Easter, which begins with the Easter Vigil on the night of Holy Saturday and in which the Church celebrates Christ's Resurrection from the dead.



The Easter Vigil includes the blessing of the Easter fire, lighting of the Paschal Candle, the Liturgy of the Word highlighting salvation history, the first chanting of the Alleluia since the beginning of Lent and the proclamation of the Easter Gospel.



The Easter Vigil is also an occasion when new Catholics are traditionally received into the Church with sacraments of initiation.