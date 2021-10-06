Alabama archbishop is quarantined with COVID-19; symptoms 'remain mild'

MOBILE, Ala. (CNS) -- Archbishop Thomas J. Rodi of Mobile "has begun the quarantine process" at his residence after testing positive for COVID-19 Oct. 4.



"Fortunately, Archbishop Rodi is fully vaccinated and a full recovery is anticipated," the archdiocese said in a statement. He was tested when he "felt mild flulike symptoms."



The archdiocese said Archbishop Rodi has reported that "his symptoms remain mild," and he "will continue serving the Catholics of the Archdiocese of Mobile remotely from his residence." The archdiocesan offices are currently closed.



All of those whom Archbishop Rodi was in close contact with have been notified, as per Archdiocese of Mobile and public health protocols, the statement said.



"Archbishop Rodi would like to remind the public to take all steps necessary to protect themselves and their families from COVID-19 and he continues to strongly encourage all who are eligible to get vaccinated," it said.



He canceled "all in-person appearances and will resume public activities once cleared by his physician," it added.



The Archdiocese of Mobile asked "that everyone keep Archbishop Rodi, our health care providers and those who have COVID-19 in your prayers."



Archbishop Rodi, 72, has headed the Mobile Archdiocese since 2008. The archdiocese encompasses the lower 28 counties of the state of Alabama. A native of New Orleans, he was the bishop of Biloxi, Mississippi, for seven years before being named to Mobile.



