TV program notes -- week of Nov. 7, 2021

NEW YORK (CNS) -- Here are some television program notes for the week of Nov. 7 with their TV Parental Guidelines ratings if available. They have not been reviewed and therefore are not necessarily recommended by Catholic News Service.



Sunday, Nov. 7, 10-11 p.m. EST (EWTN) "Living as a Member of the Mystical Body." On this edition of the series "Franciscan University Presents," Jesuit Father David Meconi discusses his recently published book "Christ Alive in Me: Living as a Member of the Mystical Body" (TV-G -- general audience).



Monday, Nov. 8, 10-11:30 p.m. EST (PBS) "Ferguson Rises." Filmmaker Mobolaji Olambiwonnu's documentary follows Michael Brown Sr. as he seeks justice and healing after a white police officer kills his son in Ferguson, Missouri. Part of the series "Independent Lens" (TV-MA -- mature audience only).



Tuesday, Nov. 9, 10-11:30 a.m. EST (EWTN) "Liberating a Continent: John Paul II and the Fall of Communism." This documentary examines St. John Paul II's role in the collapse of communism and the liberation of Central and Eastern Europe (TV-G -- general audience).



Tuesday, Nov. 9, 10:03-11:03 p.m. EST (History) "Great Escapes With Morgan Freeman." Premiere of a new series looking at the true stories behind famous jailbreaks. This episode, "Alcatraz," recounts how four men conspired to escape from one of the most secure prisons in America.



Thursday, Nov. 11, 8-9 p.m. EST (History) "Hidden Heroes: The Nisei Soldiers of WWII." Special documenting the military and intelligence contributions made by second-generation Japanese Americans during the Second World War.



Friday, Nov. 12, 9-10:30 p.m. EST (PBS) "A John Williams Premiere at Tanglewood." Andris Nelsons conducts a new violin concerto by the famed composer as well as other works. A "Great Performances" presentation (TV-G -- general audience).



Mulderig is on the staff of Catholic News Service.



