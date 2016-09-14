Ads distort Catholic teaching on sanctity of life, says state conference

WASHINGTON (CNS) -- Ads appearing around the country "calling for taxpayer funding of abortion in the name of the Catholic faith" are "deceptive," "extreme" and promote "abortion as if it were a social good," said New York Cardinal Timothy M. Dolan.



The abortion advocacy organization Catholics for Choice placed full-page ads Sept. 12 in the print editions of more than 20 local and national publications, including Politico, the Nation, the Chicago Sun-Times, the Philadelphia Inquirer, the Dallas Morning News and La Opinion.



The group "is not affiliated with the Catholic Church in any way," said Cardinal Dolan in a Sept. 14 statement as the chairman of the U.S. bishops' Committee on Pro-Life Activities. "It has no membership, and clearly does not speak for the faithful. It is funded by powerful private foundations to promote abortion as a method of population control."



Years ago, the U.S. bishops said the group, formerly called Catholics for a Free Choice, had "no affiliation, formal or otherwise, with the Catholic Church."



"As the U.S. Catholic bishops have stated for many years," Cardinal Dolan said, "the use of the name 'Catholic' as a platform to promote the taking of innocent human life is offensive not only to Catholics, but to all who expect honesty and forthrightness in public discourse."



