Rome's exorcist, Father Gabriel Amorth, dies at age 91

Fr Gabriele Amorth chief exorcist of Rome speaks to CNA on May 22 2013. Photo credit: Stephan Driscoll CNA

Rome, Italy, Sep 16, 2016 CNA/EWTN News.- Father Gabriel Amorth, the exorcist of the Diocese of Rome who drew worldwide attention, died on Friday at the age of 91.



Leaders of the Society of St. Paul remembered him with “great affection and gratitude,” SIR News reports.



“Now he rests from his many battles with the devil,” Spanish theologian Father Jose Antonio Fortea told CNA Sept. 16.



The priest first met Father Amorth in 1995 during theological studies about exorcisms.



“His doors were open for me and for all priests. There were no mysteries or grandstanding. I could see his work and his simplicity,” Fr. Fortea said.



“His strong, vigorous voice spoke to millions of people about the action of the devil,” he continued. “He alone, one person, managed to revitalize the ministry in one country and then his influence reached everywhere in the Church. The means to achieve this was simply to tell what he had seen.”



Father Amorth was born in Modena in northern Italy on May 1, 1925. He entered the mother house of the Congregation of the Society of St. Paul in Alba in August 1947, five years after meeting its founder, Blessed James Alberione. He was ordained a priest on Jan. 24, 1951.

