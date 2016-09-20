Scholars reaffirm Catholic teaching against artificial birth control

WASHINGTON (CNS) -- A group of Catholic scholars Sept. 20 reaffirmed the Catholic Church'steaching on "the gift of sexuality" and its long-standing prohibition on artificial birth control as outlined in "Humanae Vitae," Blessed Paul VI's 1968 encyclical.



In a statement released in Washington, they rejected calls for the church to change its teaching by another group that issued a statement the same day at the United Nations.



"We, the undersigned scholars, affirm that the Catholic Church's teachings on the gift of sexuality, on marriage and on contraception are true and defensible on many grounds, among them the truths of reason and revelation concerning the dignity of the human person," they said.



The scholars said the "church's constant and consistent teaching on human sexuality," as explained in "Humanae Vitae," "has been reaffirmed" by every pope since its release, most recently by Pope Francis in his apostolic exhortation "Amoris Laetitia" ("The Joy of Love"), released in April.



Signatories include: Richard Fehring, professor emeritus and director, Marquette University's Institute for Natural Family Planning; professor Angela Franks, director of theology programs for the Theological Institute for the New Evangelization, St. John's Seminary in Massachusetts; John Haas, president, National Catholic Bioethics Center, Philadelphia; and George Weigel, senior fellow, Ethics and Public Policy Center, Washington.



