A faith-based approach to assisted living and skilled nursing

In today's world, senior care is about more than just providing physical support -- it's about fostering dignity, nurturing faith, and creating an environment that honors the whole person. Faith-based communities offer a unique approach that blends compassionate care with spiritual support. Carmel Terrace and St. Patrick's Manor in Framingham provide care that goes beyond basic apartment living and medical needs; they integrate physical, emotional, and spiritual well-being.







Caring with compassion



The Carmelite Sisters for the Aged and Infirm are members of a congregation founded by Venerable Mary Angeline Teresa McCrory, O.Carm., in 1929. The mission of the Carmelite Sisters is summed up in four core values -- sanctity of life, hospitality, compassion, and shared commitment.



Carmel Terrace and St. Patrick's Manor follow the Catholic tradition of honoring the sanctity of life at every stage. At the heart of this care is the belief that every person, regardless of age or ability, is made in the image of God. All residents, regardless of their faith and culture, are treated with respect, kindness, and understanding.



Staff members -- nurses and aides to administrators and the pastoral care teams -- approach their work with a sense of vocation. Some team members have served on our campus for over 40 years! It is not just a job but a calling to serve and love others.







Enjoy carefree living at Carmel Terrace



From the moment you enter Carmel Terrace Assisted Living, you sense the spirit of tranquility and contentment that flows from the care of the Carmelite Sisters for the Aged and Infirm. Carmel Terrace offers personalized assisted living and supportive services in a gracious residential setting. Our home emphasizes maintaining the independence of each person while preserving the individual's ties to family and community.



Residents enjoy amenities, such as an individual parking space, restaurant -- style dining for all meals, seven days a week -- and enriching activities and regular participation in the sacraments, such as Mass, confession, and communion.







Multiple levels of care at St. Patrick's Manor



Skilled, long-term, short-term rehabilitation and specialized memory care are all offered in one loving campus community. Along with the compassionate care given at St. Patrick's Manor, residents gather for meals, share stories, and form lasting relationships. Social and recreational activities are an essential part of the experience, helping seniors maintain a sense of belonging and joy, even as they age. Activities range from simple pastimes like bingo or arts and crafts to more involved events such as holiday celebrations, entertainment, and cultural observations.



This sense of belonging fosters a safe, loving atmosphere, where residents feel valued and supported, knowing they are part of a greater faith community.







Embracing life's final chapter



Catholic teaching emphasizes the dignity of the human person, especially in times of suffering and death. The presence of chaplains, the availability of the Sacrament of Anointing of the Sick, and the opportunity to make final confessions and receive communion provide residents with a sense of peace and closure in their final days.







See for yourself



The Carmel Terrace and St. Patrick's Manor campus is a place where faith, compassion, and love come together to create a nurturing environment for older individuals. For families, the homes offer a haven where their loved one's faith is upheld, their dignity is respected, and they are cared for with a sense of love and devotion that reflects the teachings of Christ. Visit us online at www.carmelterrace.org or www.stpatricksmanor.org, or call Carmel Terrace at 508-403-7223 or St. Patrick's Manor at 508-879-8000.