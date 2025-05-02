Celebrating 20 years of compassionate care: A message from Maria Burke, RN, owner of Celtic Angels Home Health Care

Read Special Section

This year marks a very special milestone for Celtic Angels Home Health Care -- we are proud and honored to be celebrating 20 years of serving our community with compassion, excellence, and heart-centered care.



When I founded Celtic Angels in 2005, my vision was simple yet powerful: to create a home health care company that treated every client with the same dignity, respect, and kindness we would offer our own loved ones. Over the years, that vision has blossomed into a vibrant organization made up of the most dedicated nurses, caregivers, and professionals I have ever had the privilege to know.



We are so grateful to the families who have trusted us to walk alongside them during some of life's most challenging moments. Their trust has been the foundation of our growth, inspiring us to raise our standards, expand our services, and continually refine what it means to deliver truly personalized care.



Our 20th anniversary is more than just a celebration of years -- it's a celebration of relationships, resilience, and unwavering commitment. We look back with gratitude and forward with great excitement, as we continue to innovate and enhance our services to meet the evolving needs of those we serve.



From our humble beginnings on the South Shore of Massachusetts to becoming a recognized leader in private home health care, winning Top Places To Work by the Boston Globe and USA Today, five years in a row, our journey has been blessed every step of the way. It is a true honor to be part of the lives of so many extraordinary individuals and families.



On behalf of all of us at Celtic Angels Home Health Care, thank you for being a part of our story. Here's to the next 20 years of compassion, care, and community.



With heartfelt gratitude, Maria Burke, RN



Founder and owner Celtic Angels Home Health Care