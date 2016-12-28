Cardinal Wuerl marks 50 years of priesthood, thanks God for his vocation

WASHINGTON (CNS) -- At a Mass commemorating the 50th anniversary of his ordination to the priesthood, Cardinal Donald W. Wuerl of Washington expressed thanks to God for his vocation, and he encouraged Catholics to open their hearts to hearing and responding to God's call in their lives.



At the Dec. 18 Mass at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle, Cardinal Wuerl said that just as the angel told Joseph in a dream not to be afraid, people today need to take that promise from God to heart.



"When you respond to whatever call God has given you," remember God's promise, "I am with you," said the cardinal.



God's grace helps people be open to his call, and the outpouring of the Holy Spirit makes it possible for people to follow that call, Cardinal Wuerl said.



On Dec. 17, 1966, the future cardinal was ordained to the priesthood at St. Peter's Basilica in Rome. Fifty years to the day of his ordination, Cardinal Wuerl celebrated Mass for the seminarians and priests at St. John Paul II Seminary, which he founded for the Archdiocese of Washington five years ago.



To publicly commemorate his 50th anniversary as a priest, Cardinal Wuerl celebrated a regular Sunday Mass the next day at St. Matthew's Cathedral.



Thanks for signing up!