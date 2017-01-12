Autonomy can be 'seriously threatening' to common good, says cardinal

WASHINGTON (CNS) -- Autonomy can be a force for good in the world, said Cardinal Sean P. O'Malley, but it can also be "seriously threatening to human welfare and the common good."



The Second Vatican Council endorsed autonomy in "Gaudium et Spes," its Pastoral Constitution on the Church in the Modern World, when it defines that "created things and societies themselves enjoy their own laws and values which must be gradually deciphered, put to use and regulated by men," Cardinal O'Malley said.





Yet Vatican II also criticized autonomy when it is "interpreted apart from moral limits and in isolation from any religious meaning," the cardinal said. But "when work and creativity are located within a moral and religious framework, together they serve to enhance human dignity and social justice."



Cardinal O'Malley made his remarks at a conference, "Erroneous Autonomy: The Dignity of Work," Jan. 10 at The Catholic University of America that was co-sponsored by the university's Institute of Policy Research and Catholic Studies and the AFL-CIO.



As a young Capuchin priest in Washington, Cardinal O'Malley said, he heard many tales of grief from immigrants in the nation's capital. He recalled the situation of a domestic worker for a diplomat who not only harassed and abused her, but withheld her pay -- and her passport, so she could not get another job. "Because he had diplomatic immunity, there was nothing we could do," he said.



