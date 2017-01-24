Wuerl: 'Amoris Laetitia' about accompanying couples amid life's challenges

Cardinal Donald W. Wuerl of Washington speaks to seminarians of the Archdiocese of Washington during a Jan. 21 workshop on "Amoris Laetitia" at St. John Paul II Seminary. (CNS photo/Sarah Yaklic, Archdiocese of Washington)

WASHINGTON (CNS) -- Pope Francis' apostolic exhortation on marriage and family life, "Amoris Laetitia," calls on priests to accompany couples and individuals facing the challenges of modern life, so they can draw closer to Christ and experience his love and mercy, Washington Cardinal Donald W. Wuerl said Jan. 21.



He addressed a workshop on the papal document for seminarians of the Archdiocese of Washington.



"The apostolic exhortation calls for a compassionate pastoral approach to many people -- married, single and divorced -- who are struggling to face issues in life, the teaching of the church, and their own desire to reconcile all of this," the cardinal said. "The exhortation is a call to compassionate accompaniment in helping all to experience Christ's love and mercy."



The cardinal said the document does not change the Catholic Church's teaching on marriage, but "places a greater emphasis on the role of the individual conscience in appropriating those moral norms in the person's actual circumstances."



About 60 stateside seminarians of the Archdiocese of Washington attended the workshop at the St. John Paul II Seminary. They were joined via a Facetime hookup by another 10 of the archdiocese's seminarians who are studying at the Pontifical North American College in Rome. The Washington seminary's priest faculty members also attended the gathering.

