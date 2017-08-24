Regan named new BC High president

Grace Cotter Regan. Courtesy photo

BOSTON -- The Board of Trustees of Boston College High School announced Aug. 24 that they have elected Grace Cotter Regan as their new President. Regan comes from Saint Mary's High School in Lynn, where she used her skills to grow and develop the urban Catholic school.



"We are delighted to welcome Grace Regan as the individual who will lead Boston College High School. We look forward to our work together as we advance the BC High mission and our relevance as a preeminent and flagship Jesuit school for boys in the country," said Father Brian Conley S.J., Chair of the Board of Trustees. "Grace's leadership and background in education, advancement, enrollment, brand management and her understanding of and fidelity to the Society of Jesus and the Catholic school environment make her the ideal choice."



"It is a pleasure to welcome Grace Regan as the next President of Boston College High School," said The Father John J. Cecero, S.J., Provincial of the USA Northeast Province of the Society of Jesus. "Her love for the Society of Jesus and our mission in education is unequivocal, and I am confident that her collaborative and inspirational leadership will ensure the Jesuit and Catholic identity of our cherished school for years to come."

