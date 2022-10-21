Your Gifts at Work in the Missions



World Mission Sunday: Supporting Missionary Witnesses



Related Reading

Meet Father Tarcisio Kyaw Aye, the local priest at St. Joseph Parish in Taunggyi, Myanmar. Besides serving the local Catholic community, the parish provides refuge for people with leprosy. It has forty small brick houses where group of Sisters serve as nurses caring for the patients. The two-story building where the Sisters live is literally falling apart. Parishioners do not have the means to help financially.



Your donations during World Mission Month will help Father Tarcisio and the Sisters at St. Joseph Parish and will also help with the maintenance of similar facilities throughout the missions.



Each year, with your support, we keep the doors open at more than 12,000 clinics caring for the sick and dying.



Meet Rihanna Omul from Garissa in northeastern Kenya, who, along with children from 11 African countries, took part in a virtual conference where they exchanged thoughts about their commitment to mission. Rihanna said, "I was very happy for the opportunity to share my experiences as a missionary child with my fellow missionary children within our continent. I was also happy for the interaction, seeing children from Zambia, Ethiopia, and Nigeria just to mention a few. It was a very nice experience and it's my wish to have such meetings often."



Advertisement

Your donations during World Mission Month provide 700 children in Garissa with support for school expenses and supplies and 3,200 little ones with proper nutrition in Church-run feeding programs.



Each year, with your help, we provide for the faith-based education of over 26 million children.



Meet Sister Stan Terese Mumuni of the Nazareth Home for God's Children in Sang in northern Ghana. She and her Religious Community, the Sisters of the Eucharist, fight against local superstitions as they take care of children like a little girl named Sarah who was accused of witchcraft because she had a speech impediment. Sister Stan needs financial support to commission the construction of a vocational training center and a clinic for the children in her care.



Your donation during World Mission Month will help Sister Stan in Ghana and other Sisters throughout the missions provide concrete help for children while giving witness to the Lord's abiding love for each of them.



Each year, with your gifts, we provide for the work of Sisters in some 8,750 homes for orphaned children, as well as for the elderly.



The needs of the missions are vast and growing. Help us plant the seeds of the Gospel in hearts around the world. During World Mission Month -- and every month -- give to the missions. Go to www.propfaitboston.org to register as a monthly donor today!







- Maureen Crowley Heil is Director of Programs and Development for the Pontifical Mission Societies, Boston.