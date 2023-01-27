Cardinal celebrates with seminarians before March



Boston pilgrims participate in first post-Roe March for Life



Related Reading

Before participating in the March for Life on Jan. 20, Cardinal Seán P. O'Malley celebrated Mass for the Boston priests and seminarians from St. John's Seminary, Pope St. John XXIII National Seminary, and Redemptoris Mater Seminary who were in Washington, D.C. to attend the march. The Mass was held in the chapel of the Dominican House of Studies, located across Michigan Ave. from the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception.



In his homily, the cardinal noted the need to build a Culture of Life and that new challenges are arising with efforts in Massachusetts to legalize physician-assisted suicide.



"The voice of the Church in the defense of life is crucial, but our challenge is to change not only the laws but people's hearts, and the leadership of our priests is crucial," the cardinal said.