Sunset Point Camp offers new day camp option this summer

Located in the seaside community of Hull, Catholic Charities Sunset Point Camp has provided a carefree week of adventures to thousands of children for over 100 years.



The magic of Sunset Point camp will be more widely available this year with the addition of a new day camp option for children from Hull and the surrounding communities. The day camp will run 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday; the cost includes two meals, snacks, swimming, boating, creative arts, team sports, and program activities. An extended day option for families that includes dinner is also available.



Sunset Point camp has traditionally provided an overnight camp experience to children ages 6-14, the majority of whom come from low-income households in Greater Boston and the South Shore. For Program Director Ivana Correia-Veiga, Catholic Charities Boston's Sunset Point Camp has always been, first and foremost, a place for children to have fun, make new friends, and celebrate being a kid.



"Families' circumstances may differ, but at the end of the day, our campers are here to be kids, and that's all that matters," said Correia-Veiga.



In 2014, the camp underwent extensive renovations. The camp facilities include two bunkhouses, an indoor gym, an arts and crafts room, a rec room, and a grand hall with a stage and fireplace. Outside, the camp has an in-ground pool, basketball court, swings, and a beautiful courtyard for all types of activities.



In addition to expanding the camper population, drawing in first-time campers from different communities, the option for day camp will help Sunset Point to better accommodate families' varying schedules. Whether campers prefer an overnight or day camp experience, Correia-Veiga's main priority is ensuring that the joy of Sunset Point Camp is accessible to anyone interested in attending.



"We are committed to making the camp as special and memorable as possible for every child who walks through our doors," she said.



After the summer of 2020, when Sunset Point was forced to close its doors due to the pandemic, staff vowed to keep the camp open no matter what going forward, ensuring each child has an incredible "home away from home" to look forward to each summer.



"Sunset Point is a family," said one former camper, who now works as a counselor. "I made great memories with the other kids, but my favorite memories are of the counselors who go out of their way to make us feel safe and happy. I'm excited to come back to work at camp this summer and help other kids to feel like Sunset Point is their second home, too."



With opening day just three months away, Sunset Point's staff are already busy making an itinerary for this summer, from organizing talent shows, treasure nights, and ice cream socials, to planning arts and crafts sessions, field trips, and waterfront activities. Thanks to the camp's partnership with the Hingham Maritime Center, campers have opportunities for sailing and rowing, and with the North and South Rivers Watershed Association, which grants campers opportunities to explore marine life or learn wilderness survival skills, such as how to build a fire.



"They're learning through play and hands-on activities," said Correia-Veiga. "There is so much education happening while the kids are having fun."



"I am so excited about the Sunset Point day camp being offered this summer because it gives kids who have wanted to come to Sunset Point Camp but don't want to do the overnight option, a chance to be a part of it," said Callie Menice, who has worked as a Sunset Point Camp counselor for five years and counting. "I am so excited to see new kids come along and experience the beauty of Sunset Point."



To learn more about how to attend or support Sunset Point, visit ccab.org/sunset.







SHANNON LYONS IS THE PR AND COMMUNICATIONS MANAGER FOR CATHOLIC CHARITIES BOSTON.