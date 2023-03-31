Sisters of St. Joseph of Boston welcome new member, elect new leadership

During their St. Joseph Day liturgy, immediately following a powerful video reflecting on their 150 years in Boston, Sister Jean McKinney, CSJ, pronounced her perpetual profession of vows as a Sister of St. Joseph of Boston.



The vow ritual was introduced by Sister Marian Batho, CSJ.



Sister Marian said, "Jean, there is a beautiful phrase in the video that describes your presence among us: 'Enormous energy for the mission.' We have witnessed your living the mission with great love and compassion as a volunteer at Bethany, in your years as an associate and now in your readiness and desire for final profession as a Sister of St. Joseph."



Then, Jean freely vowed to God chastity, poverty, and obedience forever in the Congregation of the Sisters of St. Joseph of Boston, according to its constitution, spirit, and mission.



Less than a week later, the Sisters of St. Joseph entered a four-day contemplative voting process to elect Congregational Leadership for 2023-2028.



The new CSJ Boston Leadership Team is: Sister Betsy Conway, CSJ, community councilor; Sister Mary Ellen O'Connell, CSJ, community councilor; Sister Kathy McCluskey, CSJ, general councilor; Sister Mary Murphy, CSJ, president; Sister Marian Batho, CSJ, assistant president; and Sister Gail Donahue, CSJ, community councilor.



These sisters will assume leadership at the end of June. In the days ahead, they will participate in celebrations for the 2018-2023 Leadership Team: Sister Lee Hogan, CSJ; Sister Cathy Clifford, CSJ; Sister Marian Batho, CSJ; Sister Betsy Conway, CSJ; Sister Judith Costello, CSJ; and Sister Denise Kelly, CSJ.



The sisters ask for prayers for both of these teams during the days ahead.

Advertisement