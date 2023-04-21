SatanCon: Places to gather in adoration and prayer
The Satanic Temple will host its 2023 SatanCon convention at the Marriott Copley Place in Boston from Friday, April 28 to Sunday, April 30. The Archdiocese of Boston is urging the faithful to respond to this event, not with protest, but with prayer and devotions. Following is a list of parishes, shrines and monasteries within the archdiocese that are hosting events during those days.
North Region
Carmelite Chapel in the Northshore Mall, 210 Andover Street, Peabody
Eucharistic adoration Friday 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday 12:30 to 4 p.m.
Lazarus Center for Healing Shrine, 47 Butler Avenue, Wakefield
Eucharistic adoration Friday 9:30 a.m. to Sunday 8 p.m.
Masses Friday 9 a.m., Saturday 4:30 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m. and 11 a.m.
Confessions Saturday 3:15 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Talk on Spiritual Warfare by Father Thomas Reilly on Saturday from 4 p.m. to 4:20 p.m. and on Sunday from noon to 12:20 p.m.
St. Camillus Parish, 1175 Concord Turnpike, Arlington
"For the Lord" presentation with eucharistic adoration, talks and confessions, Saturday 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
St. Patrick Parish, 71 Central Street, Stoneham
Eucharistic adoration (window of Parish Hall facing Boston, can be seen from the side parking lot between the church and school buildings), Friday 3 p.m. to Sunday 3 p.m.
Act of Consecration of the Parish and the Archdiocese to the Immaculate Heart of Mary, Saturday at 2:45 p.m.
Eucharistic procession from Parish Hall to the Upper Church followed by eucharistic adoration and benediction and rosary, Sunday 3 p.m.
Rosary Pledge Cards are available.
Saugus Catholic Collaborative
Blessed Sacrament Parish, 14 Summer Street, Saugus
St. Margaret of Antioch Parish, 431 Lincoln Avenue, Saugus
Adoration in both churches Friday and Saturday.
St. John Paul II Shrine of Divine Mercy, 28 St. Peter Street, Salem
Eucharistic Adoration and prayer on Friday from noon to 9 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Central Region
Fatima Shrine, 155 Washington Street, Brighton
Mass Friday at noon
Eucharistic Adoration after the Friday noon Mass to Sunday at 3 p.m.
Divine Mercy Chaplet Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 3 p.m. each day.
Devotional practices such as rosary, litanies, novena prayers, chaplet of St. Michael.
Our Lady of Good Voyage Shrine, 51 Seaport Boulevard, Boston
Rosary Friday after the 12:10 p.m. Mass and Saturday at 10:30 a.m.
St. Clement Eucharistic Shrine, 1105 Boylston Street, Boston
Eucharistic procession on Saturday after the 11 a.m. Mass followed by eucharistic adoration until 8 p.m.
For the normal daily eucharistic adoration and Mass schedule, see www.omvusa.org/st-clement-shrine/
St. Francis Chapel, 800 Boylston Street, Suite 1001, Boston
40 hour adoration throughout the weekend
St. Gregory Parish, 2223 Dorchester Avenue, Dorchester
Mass Friday at 6:45 a.m. with eucharistic adoration after Mass until 9 a.m.
Eucharistic Adoration Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
East Cambridge Collaborative
All information and sign up is at: www.saintanthonyparish.com/eucharistic-adoration-weekend
St. Mary of the Annunciation Parish, 134 Norfolk Street, Cambridge
Eucharistic adoration, Friday noon to 7 p.m. and Saturday 11 p.m. to Sunday 8 a.m.
St. Anthony Parish, 400 Cardinal Medeiros Avenue, Cambridge
Eucharistic adoration Friday 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Saturday 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.
St. Francis of Assisi Parish, 42 Sciarappa Street, Cambridge
Eucharistic adoration from Friday 11 p.m. to Saturday 9 a.m.
Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish, 49 6th Avenue, Cambridge
Eucharistic adoration Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
South Region
Chapel of Our Savior, 475 Westgate Drive, Brockton
Saturday, following 12:05 p.m. Mass, period/environment of prayer, reflection and eucharistic adoration until 4 p.m., concluding with the renewal of baptismal promises.
Holy Ghost Parish, 518 Washington Street, Whitman
Eucharistic adoration in the lower church Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day.
Quincy Churches (accompanied by the Daughters of Mary of Nazareth)
Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 227 Sea Street Quincy
Eucharistic adoration Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
St. John the Baptish Parish, 21 Gay Street, Quincy
Eucharistic adoration Friday noon to 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.,
Saturday 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Our Lady of Lourdes Parish, 71 East Main Street, Brockton
Talk by Father Matthew Westcott "The Dangers of the Occult: What we do and do not believe," Friday at 6:30 p.m.
St. Paul Parish, 147 North Street, Hingham
Eucharistic adoration, lower church, Friday 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Confessions, 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Stoughton Catholic Collaborative
St. James Parish, 560 Page Street, Stoughton
40 Hours of eucharistic adoration Friday 5 p.m. to Sunday 9:30 a.m.
To sign up for adoration times, visit stoughtoncatholic.org or www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0944aeab2fa4f4fc07-40hours#/
Mass on Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., and Sunday at 9:30 a.m.
St. Mary of the Nativity Parish, 1 Kent Street, Scituate
Eucharistic adoration, rosary, Divine Mercy Chaplet, and Chaplet of the Holy Face of Jesus, Saturday noon to 3 p.m.
Merrimack Region
Holy Rosary Shrine, 28 Union Street (Parking: 34 Common Street), Lawrence
Eucharistic adoration from Friday 10 a.m. to Sunday 9:30 a.m. (Except during Masses)
Mass, Friday, 12:05 p.m. (English)
Mass, Saturday, 9:30a.m. (Novus Ordo Latin)
Mass, Saturday, 4 p.m. (Spanish)
Mass, Sunday, 10 a.m. (English), noon (Spanish)
Rosary, Friday, 6 p.m. (English), 9 p.m. (Spanish)
Rosary, Saturday, noon (Spanish), 3:15 p.m. (English)
Rosary, Sunday, 9 a.m. (English), 11:30 a.m. (Spanish)
Divine Mercy Chaplet, Friday, 3 p.m. (Spanish)
Divine Mercy Chaplet, Saturday, 3 p.m. (English)
Holy Hour with Music (Spanish), Friday 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Talk on Spiritual Warfare (English), Friday after the 4 p.m. Mass
Talk on Spiritual Warfare (Spanish), Sunday after the noon Mass
Litany of St. Joseph/ Prayer to Blessed Bartolo Longo (Spanish), Friday following Mass; English, Saturday following the 9 a.m. Mass
Confessions Friday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. except during Mass, Saturday 10 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.
River of Divine Mercy Catholic Collaborative
St. Mary Magdalen, 93 Lakeview Avenue, Tyngsboro
Eucharistic adoration and benediction Friday 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
St. Marguerite D'Youville Parish, 1340 Lakeview Avenue, Dracut
Eucharistic adoration and benediction Saturday 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
St. Rita Parish, 158 Mammoth Road, Lowell
Eucharistic Adoration and Benediction Sunday 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
St. Mary of the Assumption Parish, 205 Hampshire Street, Lawrence
Talk in Spanish, "Los Peligros del Satanismo y Nuestra Lucha contra el Mal," by Father Leonardo Moreira, Friday at 7:30 p.m.
All-night Spanish prayer vigil with exposition of the Blessed Sacrament, Friday 9 p.m. to Saturday 8 a.m.
Eucharistic adoration at the Perpetual Adoration Chapel, any time-of-day Saturday, and Sunday, from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.
West Region
Betania II, Catholic Evangelization Center, 154 Summer Street, Medway
Perpetual eucharistic adoration all weekend
Mount St. Mary's Abbey, 300 Arnold Street, Wrentham
Eucharistic adoration Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. each day.
St. Margaret Mary Parish, 845 High Street, Westwood
Eucharistic adoration from Friday noon to Saturday 9 a.m.
Mass Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 9 a.m.
St. Mary Parish, 133 School Street, Waltham
Eucharistic adoration and praise and worship, rosary, proclamation of Scripture and teaching, and confessions (English, Spanish and Luganda) from Friday noon to Saturday noon.
For schedule and more information visit www.stmarywaltham.org.