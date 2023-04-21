SatanCon: Places to gather in adoration and prayer

The Satanic Temple will host its 2023 SatanCon convention at the Marriott Copley Place in Boston from Friday, April 28 to Sunday, April 30. The Archdiocese of Boston is urging the faithful to respond to this event, not with protest, but with prayer and devotions. Following is a list of parishes, shrines and monasteries within the archdiocese that are hosting events during those days.







North Region







Carmelite Chapel in the Northshore Mall, 210 Andover Street, Peabody



Eucharistic adoration Friday 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday 12:30 to 4 p.m.







Lazarus Center for Healing Shrine, 47 Butler Avenue, Wakefield



Eucharistic adoration Friday 9:30 a.m. to Sunday 8 p.m.



Masses Friday 9 a.m., Saturday 4:30 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m. and 11 a.m.



Confessions Saturday 3:15 p.m. to 4 p.m.



Talk on Spiritual Warfare by Father Thomas Reilly on Saturday from 4 p.m. to 4:20 p.m. and on Sunday from noon to 12:20 p.m.







St. Camillus Parish, 1175 Concord Turnpike, Arlington



"For the Lord" presentation with eucharistic adoration, talks and confessions, Saturday 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.







St. Patrick Parish, 71 Central Street, Stoneham



Eucharistic adoration (window of Parish Hall facing Boston, can be seen from the side parking lot between the church and school buildings), Friday 3 p.m. to Sunday 3 p.m.



Act of Consecration of the Parish and the Archdiocese to the Immaculate Heart of Mary, Saturday at 2:45 p.m.



Eucharistic procession from Parish Hall to the Upper Church followed by eucharistic adoration and benediction and rosary, Sunday 3 p.m.



Rosary Pledge Cards are available.







Saugus Catholic Collaborative



Blessed Sacrament Parish, 14 Summer Street, Saugus



St. Margaret of Antioch Parish, 431 Lincoln Avenue, Saugus



Adoration in both churches Friday and Saturday.







St. John Paul II Shrine of Divine Mercy, 28 St. Peter Street, Salem



Eucharistic Adoration and prayer on Friday from noon to 9 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.







Central Region







Fatima Shrine, 155 Washington Street, Brighton



Mass Friday at noon



Eucharistic Adoration after the Friday noon Mass to Sunday at 3 p.m.



Divine Mercy Chaplet Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 3 p.m. each day.



Devotional practices such as rosary, litanies, novena prayers, chaplet of St. Michael.







Our Lady of Good Voyage Shrine, 51 Seaport Boulevard, Boston



Rosary Friday after the 12:10 p.m. Mass and Saturday at 10:30 a.m.







St. Clement Eucharistic Shrine, 1105 Boylston Street, Boston



Eucharistic procession on Saturday after the 11 a.m. Mass followed by eucharistic adoration until 8 p.m.



For the normal daily eucharistic adoration and Mass schedule, see www.omvusa.org/st-clement-shrine/







St. Francis Chapel, 800 Boylston Street, Suite 1001, Boston



40 hour adoration throughout the weekend







St. Gregory Parish, 2223 Dorchester Avenue, Dorchester



Mass Friday at 6:45 a.m. with eucharistic adoration after Mass until 9 a.m.



Eucharistic Adoration Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.







East Cambridge Collaborative



All information and sign up is at: www.saintanthonyparish.com/eucharistic-adoration-weekend







St. Mary of the Annunciation Parish, 134 Norfolk Street, Cambridge



Eucharistic adoration, Friday noon to 7 p.m. and Saturday 11 p.m. to Sunday 8 a.m.







St. Anthony Parish, 400 Cardinal Medeiros Avenue, Cambridge



Eucharistic adoration Friday 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Saturday 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.







St. Francis of Assisi Parish, 42 Sciarappa Street, Cambridge



Eucharistic adoration from Friday 11 p.m. to Saturday 9 a.m.







Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish, 49 6th Avenue, Cambridge



Eucharistic adoration Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.







South Region







Chapel of Our Savior, 475 Westgate Drive, Brockton



Saturday, following 12:05 p.m. Mass, period/environment of prayer, reflection and eucharistic adoration until 4 p.m., concluding with the renewal of baptismal promises.







Holy Ghost Parish, 518 Washington Street, Whitman



Eucharistic adoration in the lower church Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day.







Quincy Churches (accompanied by the Daughters of Mary of Nazareth)



Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 227 Sea Street Quincy



Eucharistic adoration Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.







St. John the Baptish Parish, 21 Gay Street, Quincy



Eucharistic adoration Friday noon to 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.,



Saturday 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.







Our Lady of Lourdes Parish, 71 East Main Street, Brockton



Talk by Father Matthew Westcott "The Dangers of the Occult: What we do and do not believe," Friday at 6:30 p.m.







St. Paul Parish, 147 North Street, Hingham



Eucharistic adoration, lower church, Friday 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.



Confessions, 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.







Stoughton Catholic Collaborative



St. James Parish, 560 Page Street, Stoughton



40 Hours of eucharistic adoration Friday 5 p.m. to Sunday 9:30 a.m.



To sign up for adoration times, visit stoughtoncatholic.org or www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0944aeab2fa4f4fc07-40hours#/



Mass on Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., and Sunday at 9:30 a.m.







St. Mary of the Nativity Parish, 1 Kent Street, Scituate



Eucharistic adoration, rosary, Divine Mercy Chaplet, and Chaplet of the Holy Face of Jesus, Saturday noon to 3 p.m.







Merrimack Region







Holy Rosary Shrine, 28 Union Street (Parking: 34 Common Street), Lawrence



Eucharistic adoration from Friday 10 a.m. to Sunday 9:30 a.m. (Except during Masses)



Mass, Friday, 12:05 p.m. (English)



Mass, Saturday, 9:30a.m. (Novus Ordo Latin)



Mass, Saturday, 4 p.m. (Spanish)



Mass, Sunday, 10 a.m. (English), noon (Spanish)



Rosary, Friday, 6 p.m. (English), 9 p.m. (Spanish)



Rosary, Saturday, noon (Spanish), 3:15 p.m. (English)



Rosary, Sunday, 9 a.m. (English), 11:30 a.m. (Spanish)



Divine Mercy Chaplet, Friday, 3 p.m. (Spanish)



Divine Mercy Chaplet, Saturday, 3 p.m. (English)



Holy Hour with Music (Spanish), Friday 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.



Talk on Spiritual Warfare (English), Friday after the 4 p.m. Mass



Talk on Spiritual Warfare (Spanish), Sunday after the noon Mass



Litany of St. Joseph/ Prayer to Blessed Bartolo Longo (Spanish), Friday following Mass; English, Saturday following the 9 a.m. Mass



Confessions Friday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. except during Mass, Saturday 10 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.







River of Divine Mercy Catholic Collaborative



St. Mary Magdalen, 93 Lakeview Avenue, Tyngsboro



Eucharistic adoration and benediction Friday 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.







St. Marguerite D'Youville Parish, 1340 Lakeview Avenue, Dracut



Eucharistic adoration and benediction Saturday 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.







St. Rita Parish, 158 Mammoth Road, Lowell



Eucharistic Adoration and Benediction Sunday 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.







St. Mary of the Assumption Parish, 205 Hampshire Street, Lawrence



Talk in Spanish, "Los Peligros del Satanismo y Nuestra Lucha contra el Mal," by Father Leonardo Moreira, Friday at 7:30 p.m.



All-night Spanish prayer vigil with exposition of the Blessed Sacrament, Friday 9 p.m. to Saturday 8 a.m.



Eucharistic adoration at the Perpetual Adoration Chapel, any time-of-day Saturday, and Sunday, from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.







West Region







Betania II, Catholic Evangelization Center, 154 Summer Street, Medway



Perpetual eucharistic adoration all weekend







Mount St. Mary's Abbey, 300 Arnold Street, Wrentham



Eucharistic adoration Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. each day.







St. Margaret Mary Parish, 845 High Street, Westwood



Eucharistic adoration from Friday noon to Saturday 9 a.m.



Mass Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 9 a.m.







St. Mary Parish, 133 School Street, Waltham



Eucharistic adoration and praise and worship, rosary, proclamation of Scripture and teaching, and confessions (English, Spanish and Luganda) from Friday noon to Saturday noon.



For schedule and more information visit www.stmarywaltham.org.