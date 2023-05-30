Pope creates ecclesiastical province of Las Vegas, names Bishop Thomas metropolitan archbishop

WASHINGTON (OSV News) -- Pope Francis has created the ecclesiastical province of Las Vegas, comprised of the Archdiocese of Las Vegas and the suffragan dioceses of Reno, Nevada, and Salt Lake City.



He also named Las Vegas Bishop George L. Thomas the first metropolitan archbishop of Las Vegas. Archbishop Thomas, who turned 73 May 19, was appointed the third bishop of Las Vegas Feb. 28, 2018.The establishment of the new province and the appointment of the metropolitan archbishop were publicized in Washington May 30 by Archbishop Christophe Pierre, apostolic nuncio to the United States.



A metropolitan archbishop is the head of his archdiocese, and while he has no direct power of governance over the suffragan dioceses in his province, "through canon law, he supports them in matters of faith and discipline and provides fraternal pastoral care to his brother bishops. In this newly created province," said a news release from the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops.



