Tuthill appointed Catholic Charities Boston president and CEO

BOSTON -- The Board of Trustees of Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Boston (CCAB) announced May 30 that Kelley Tuthill has been appointed as its next president and CEO beginning January 2024. Tuthill has served as the chief operating officer since 2021 and will transition into the president's role this summer before assuming the CEO role.



"The board is proud to appoint Kelley Tuthill as our next president and CEO," said Mark B. Kerwin, chair of the Board of Trustees.



"We are confident that her dynamic professional experience in leadership roles here at Catholic Charities and Regis College as well as her time as a respected journalist will position our organization for success as we continue to be a model of excellence in service to those who seek our help," he said.



Tuthill succeeds Kevin M. MacKenzie, the former board chair who assumed the role of president and CEO in January 2020 and led the agency through the challenges of delivering crucial services during the pandemic and the restructuring of the organization.



"We are thankful for Kevin's leadership as board chair and CEO and pleased that he will continue in an advisory capacity after he steps down as CEO," said Kerwin.



In her role as chief operating officer, Tuthill has worked closely with the board and the leadership team in developing the future vision for CCAB and has been instrumental in helping implement the Agency's restructuring, while also focusing on increasing fundraising efforts and brand visibility.



"We are grateful for Kelley's leadership and commitment to Catholic Charities mission during these challenging times as so many in our communities are struggling," said Cardinal Seán P. O'Malley. "It is our collective responsibility to act and advance the social justice mission of the Church and we are pleased that Kelley will lead the Agency in these efforts." The Cardinal also expressed his gratitude to MacKenzie for leading Catholic Charities and his deep commitment to its mission. "Kevin has been an outstanding president and CEO of Catholic Charities and will leave the Agency in a strong position to continue to meet the needs of those most in need."



"It has been an honor to serve as the COO of Catholic Charities and work closely with Kevin to create a strategic vision for the future of one of Massachusetts' largest social service agencies," said Tuthill.



"I am honored the board has the confidence in me to continue this important work and I look forward to working with them and all of our partners, donors, and incredibly dedicated staff and volunteers to continue a great legacy of empowering our neighbors in need with dignity and compassion," she added.



Tuthill is a graduate of the University of Notre Dame, where she serves as a member of the College of Arts and Letters Advisory Council. She also serves on the advisory boards of the Breast Cancer Research Foundation and Bakes for Breast Cancer. Tuthill holds a doctorate in education from Regis College, where she previously served as the vice president of marketing and communications. She holds a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and worked for more than two decades as a journalist, most notably as a reporter and anchor at WCVB-TV. Tuthill received the Jimmy Award, which honors celebrities who have committed themselves to the mission of Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Jimmy Fund. She has been recognized as a "Hero Among Us" by the Boston Celtics, a "40 Under 40" by the Boston Business Journal, and featured in the book "Boston: Inspirational Women" for her work on behalf of local and national breast cancer organizations. A Massachusetts native, she and her husband Brendan are the parents of three daughters.