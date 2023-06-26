Cardinal O'Malley: Bishop Coyne, 'a great blessing' for the Hartford Archdiocese

Cardinal Seán P. O'Malley released the following statement on the appointment of Bishop Christopher J. Coyne as Coadjutor Archbishop for the Archdiocese of Hartford







The news this morning that the Holy Father has appointed Bishop Christopher J. Coyne as Coadjutor Archbishop for the Archdiocese of Hartford is a great blessing for the faithful and all served by the Hartford Archdiocese. I join with the entire Archdiocese of Boston to offer our congratulations to Bishop Coyne on receiving this wonderful news.







A priest for thirty-seven years, Bishop Coyne was ordained a bishop in 2011. Throughout his priesthood and episcopacy, he has ministered with the heart of a pastor. He exemplifies exactly what the Holy Father wants from his bishops, which is to be near their flock. He is a skilled communicator and gifted liturgist who understands the need to meet people where they are with an open and compassionate heart.







Bishop Coyne will work very well with Archbishop Leonard P. Blair, S.T.D., assisting him in leading the Archdiocese of Hartford. He will be a superb successor as the sixth Archbishop of Hartford. During this period of transition, we offer our prayers in gratitude for Archbishop Blair, for his leadership and for his contributions throughout the years providing for the pastoral care of the Archdiocese.







Born, raised and ordained a priest in Massachusetts, Bishop Coyne will always be close with the faithful of the Archdiocese of Boston and the people of the Diocese of Burlington, where he has served as bishop with distinction since 2014.







We offer our prayers, support, and best wishes to Bishop Coyne as he undertakes this new assignment on behalf of the people of God.

