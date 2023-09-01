Deacon James Jerome Waldron

Read Special Section

Originally from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, he was born in Darby, Penn., on Feb. 25, 1958, the eldest of the six children of the late James and Catherine (Doughty) Waldron. His siblings are Patrick, Terence, Megan, Colleen Hopkins, and Eileen Carlin.



He was educated in schools of the Philadelphia Archdiocese at St. Louis, Yeadon, Penn; and Msgr. Bonner High School, Drexel Hill, Penn. He graduated in 1980 from Brown University, Providence, R.I., with a degree in computer engineering.



He is presently employed at Kewill, Chelmsford.



He and his wife Kathleen (McDonough) Waldron are parents of Jayme Drzewinski of Dedham and grandparents of Noah and Emilia, also of Dedham.



He and his wife are parishioners at St. Francis of Assisi Parish, Braintree, which is in a collaborative with St. Clare, Braintree. During his diaconal formation, he has been involved in various ministries of the Braintree parishes.