Deacon Daniel Edward O'Toole

A Sidney, New York, native born February 28, 1955, he and his three siblings were the children of the late Robert and Joan (Martin) O'Toole. He has two younger siblings, a brother, Dennis, and a sister, Maureen West. His older brother, Robert, is deceased.



Raised in North Carolina, he attended St. Leo the Great School for elementary and middle school, and Bishop McGuinness Memorial, both in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.



In 1973, he was granted a bachelor of arts in political science from High Point University, High Point, N. Car., and his J.D. law degree from Wake Forest University, also in Winston-Salem in 1980. He also has a master of laws degree from George Washington University National Law Center in the national capital.



Over the years, he has been employed in the Connolly, O'Toole, Sherman, and Van Nuys Law Offices in Winston-Salem; in the US Navy, in the Judge Advocate General's Office; and at the United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, also in Washington, D.C.



He is married to Anne (Connolly) O'Toole and they are the parents of four children: Margaret McCarthy and Paxton, both of Centreville, Va.; and Joseph and Lorcan, both of Virginia Beach, Va.



Currently a resident of Plymouth, the family are parishioners at Mary Queen of Martyrs Parish, Plymouth, and during his diaconal formation, he served in several parish ministries there.