Deacon Hugo Daniel Ochoa Rodriguez

Born on October 31, 1969, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, Deacon Ochoa is one of the six children of the late Trinidad, and Maria Cristina (Rodriguez) Ochoa. His older siblings are Reina Rivas Ochoa, Jose Ochoa Rodriguez, Luis Ochoa Rodriguez, Lesly Fonseca Ochoa, and Maritza Ochoa Rodriguez.



He attended schools in his native Honduras, including Republica Honduras and Latino Americano schools. He is presently employed at JSC Transportation.



He and his wife Argentina (Guadalupe) Ochoa are the parents of five children: Joseph, who lives in Honduras; Nohelia and Marcela, living in Woonsocket, R.I.; and Karla Diaz and Brianna Claytor who live in Providence, R.I. They are also the proud grandparents of five grandchildren: Arleen Lara, Avril Valdez, Skylar Walker, Josiah Valdez, and Zane Walker, all of whom live in the Ocean State.



During his diaconal formation program, he has been involved in ministries of St. Stephen Parish, Framingham.