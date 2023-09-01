Deacon Francisco Eliecer Mesa

Read Special Section

One of the six children of Bertha (Mesa) Mesa and the late Francisco, Deacon Mesa was born in Medellin, Antioquia, Colombia, on April 13, 1971. His siblings are brothers Hildebrando, Luis, and Wilfredo, and sisters Maria and Luz. He attended schools in his native Medellin, including Escuela Enrique Olaya Herrera and the Instituto Pablo VI.



He and his wife Sandra (Melena Duque) Mesa are the parents of three teenage daughters: Salome, Izabella, and Lunaelisa. The family lives in Framingham, where they call St. Stephen Parish their home parish.



He is the owner and manager of his own business in Boston's Metro-West area: Eli Services.



During his diaconal formation, he has been involved in several parish ministries at St. Stephen, including baptismal and marriage preparation; part of the formation team for the parish's RCIA program, and both reader and extraordinary minister of Holy Communion.