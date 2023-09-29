Cathedral High School students are leadership ready, college ready, and life ready

Read Special Section

Cathedral High School in Boston's South End is approaching 100 years of educating Boston youth. Not only do 100 percent of Cathedral High School students graduate from high school, 100 percent are accepted into college. Students from the Class of 2023 were accepted into esteemed higher education institutions near and far, including Boston College, Boston University, Northeastern University, American University, Providence College, and Michigan State.



What makes a Cathedral education unique is threefold: Cathedral offers compelling programming to ensure students graduate ready for leadership, college, and life. Cathedral removes financial barriers to Boston-area students and families that may not otherwise have access to an excellent, supportive education. And lastly, amidst a $60 million campaign, Cathedral is poised to continue its mission for generations to come.



Cathedral students embark on internships that even some high achieving college students would dream of. This past summer alone, students learned about the finance industry with Fidelity Investments, explored the world of law with WilmerHale, and dove into the construction industry with Cannistraro LLC. These opportunities allow students to envision themselves in a variety of professions, connect their classroom learning to the real world, and gain valuable professional skills.



Advertisement

Financial literacy programming is offered to all Cathedral students. Financial Literacy Day is one of the most anticipated days of the year for juniors and seniors. A new financial literacy course has proven very popular amongst students. Perhaps most enticing is The Benjamin Project -- a program that provides students with real money as they learn of the everyday complexities, opportunities, and emotions surrounding money.



Additionally, Cathedral just opened the brand-new Daley Center for Campus Ministry. With great appreciation to C. Michael '54 and Janet '55 Daley, the Daley Center will help to celebrate and grow Cathedral's Catholic identity for generations of Cathedral students to come. The Daley Center will offer a multitude of retreat opportunities, powerful liturgies, and community service programs.



While these programs in and of themselves, it's critically important that these programs -- and an overall excellent education -- are made available to students and families, independent of ability to pay. Thanks to generous donors and partners, Cathedral highly subsidizes the cost of a private, Catholic education that otherwise would be unattainable for many families. Each family's financial situation is considered closely, and Cathedral works tirelessly to meet the full financial need of each family.



Cathedral High School is partway through its $60 million "Cathedral Now, Cathedral Forever" campaign. Kicked off by an unprecedented $30 million match by an anonymous alumnus, the campaign has reached over 60 percent of its goal to date. With this campaign and all of the exciting work going on, the future of Cathedral -- and all of its students -- is bright.



Cathedral High School is now accepting applications for fall 2024. Learn more about Cathedral by attending their annual Open House on Sunday, Oct. 15, from 1 to 3 p.m., or visiting cathedralhighschool.net/apply.