From Cardinal Seán's blog

Of course, we are all shocked to witness the horrific attacks on Israel that have taken place over these past days. On Wednesday, I issued a statement on this situation that I would like to share with you on my blog.







Synod on Synodality



As you know, I have been in Rome taking part in the Synod on Synodality. We meet each day, sometimes in small groups and other times in what they call general congregation.



Our discussions are guided by the synod's Working Document. Last week, we discussed the themes in Module A of the document, and this week, we moved on to the themes of Module B1.







Feast of the Holy Rosary



A very important part of the synod process is prayer. So, throughout this time, we've had a number of special moments and events that have been very moving.



On Saturday, the feast of the Holy Rosary, there was a procession with a couple thousand people in St. Peter's Square. The meditations on the mysteries of the rosary all had to do with the themes of the synod.



There was an icon of the Blessed Virgin carried by Franciscan friars.



The prayers were led by Cardinal Mario Grech, the secretary general of the synod, and the Vatican Choir accompanied with their beautiful singing. It was very beautiful.







Divine Liturgy



Advertisement

Then, on Monday, we celebrated the Divine Liturgy in St. Peter's Basilica at the Altar of the Chair. The liturgy was celebrated in the Byzantine Rite with all the patriarchs as the principal concelebrants.



Melkite Catholic Patriarch Joseph Absi presided, and Maronite Patriarch Cardinal Bechara Rai delivered a wonderful homily, highlighting the importance of the work of the synod.







Morning Prayer



At Morning Prayer on Wednesday, Cardinal Roche of England led the prayers. It was the anniversary of the opening of the Second Vatican Council, and that is the day we celebrate the feast of Pope St. John XXIII. So, the long reading was from the opening discourse of Pope John XXIII at the council.



I thought it was a very beautiful reading and very fitting for the synod.







Boston priests



Finally, as I like to do when I'm in Rome, I got together with the Boston priests who are currently here. With us for the dinner were Msgr. Bill Fay, Bishop Arthur Kennedy, and Father Eric Cadin. Also joining us was William Haughey, director of Veni et Vide catechetical and evangelization program at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross.



We enjoyed a wonderful meal together, and I was happy to see them all.