Catholic Schools Foundation announces Christmas card competition winners

BOSTON -- Young students across the Boston Archdiocese were encouraged to show off their artistic talent and take part in the Catholic School's Foundation's annual Christmas card competition.



CSF welcomed hundreds of entries from young artists in kindergarten through 12th grade. This consisted of both hand-drawn and digitally designed cards, showing the artistic talent of the young students across Catholic schools in Boston. Entries were judged by CSF staff members based on creativity, originality, and the student's ability to capture the spirit of Christmas.



A total of six winners were selected from two categories, K-sixth grade and seventh-12th grade. The card designs will be sent to all CSF donors and friends to showcase the talent of the scholars and spread Christmas cheer.



"The artwork we received was incredible and is a testament to the talent of the students and teachers. We are so grateful to every student and school for taking part and sharing their gifts and talents with us. We are proud and excited to have the students' work on our Christmas cards," said CSF Executive Director Mike Reardon.



CSF members of staff visited the winning students and awarded them with a prize and a certificate of excellence to celebrate their artistic talents.



This year's winners are:



Kindergarten to sixth grade:



-- First Place - Lily Cheang, sixth grade at Quincy Catholic Academy



-- Second Place - Andrew Cantor, fourth grade at Sacred Heart School, Bradford



-- Third Place - Lucas Clavel, sixth grade at Immaculate Conception School, Revere



Seventh to 12th grade:



-- First Place - Elaina Quelle, 11th grade at Cardinal Spellman High School, Brockton



-- Second Place - Nora Tinstman, seventh grade at St. Raphael Parish School, Medford



-- Third Place - Brenda Santos, seventh grade at St. Columbkille Partnership School, Brighton.

Advertisement