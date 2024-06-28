Class of 2024 Catholic high school graduations

Read Special Section

As the school year comes to an end, The Pilot congratulates all the members of the Class of 2024 who graduated from Catholic high schools within the Archdiocese of Boston. This year's roundup of commencement exercises is presented alphabetically by school.







Academy of Notre Dame, Tyngsboro



The 170th commencement took place on Saturday, June 1, at the school. Delivering the salutatory address was Phay Meh, and the valedictory, Apollo Stangroom. Diplomas were presented to 39 graduates.







Archbishop Williams, Braintree



The 72nd commencement took place on Thursday, May 23, at the school. Delivering the salutatory address was Noah Alvarenga and Ethan Ridings delivered the valedictory address. Headmaster Michael Volonnino presented diplomas to 112 graduates. A special guest was Eugene Ward, headmaster of the now-closed St. Joseph Prep School in Brighton, who presented diplomas to six former students who finished high school at Archbishop Williams.







Arlington Catholic High School



Commencement exercises were conducted Thursday, May 23, on the grounds of St. Camillus Church. Delivering the salutatory address was Lydia Daly and Joseph MacDonald delivered the valedictory address. Diplomas were presented to 112 graduates.







Austin Prep, Reading



With Vicar General Bishop Mark O'Connell presiding, a graduation Mass and commencement was held Friday, May 17, on Father Seymour Field. Michael Young delivered the salutatory address, and Anna Ferranti delivered the valedictory address. The graduates were also addressed by Head of School James Hickey and Board of Trustees Chair Daniel Bouchard. Diplomas were presented to 151 graduates.







Bishop Fenwick, Peabody



The 62nd commencement took place on Thursday afternoon, May 23, at Donaldson Field. James Missett delivered the salutatory address, and Cecilia Kay delivered the valedictory address. Also addressing the graduates was Class President Helene Phelan and Dean of Students David Dugan. The Fenwick Award was presented to class presidents Helene Phelan and Luke Connolly. Diplomas were presented to 108 graduates.







Boston College High School, Dorchester



Amid overcast skies on Saturday morning, May 18, the 160th commencement took place on McCoy Practice Field. Delivering the salutatory address was Ridge Noelsaint and the valedictory address was delivered by Daniel Moylan. Addressing the graduates as commencement speaker was former Gov. Jane Swift. Diplomas were presented to 249 graduates.







Cardinal Spellman High School, Brockton



The 63rd commencement was held on Thursday evening, May 23, at Potvin Field. Addressing the graduates were school President Daniel J. Hodes, salutatorian Corin O'Neill, and valedictorian Charlotte Schaub. An invited guest delivering the keynote address was Coleman Walsh. School President Daniel J. Hodes presented diplomas to 112 graduates.







Cathedral High School, Boston



The 93rd commencement took place on Saturday afternoon, May 18, at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross. Delivering the salutatory address was Carolyn Then-Castillo and the valedictory address was delivered by Laura Agblekpe. Agblekpe was also awarded the prestigious Vigor in Arduis Award for overall academic excellence and school spirit. Diplomas were presented to 60 graduates.







Catholic Memorial, West Roxbury



The 64th commencement was held on Thursday, May 23, on the football field. Delivering the salutatory address was Samuel William Gonser and the valedictory address was delivered by Cole Edward Bulger. Dr. Peter Folan, president, presented diplomas to 111 graduates.







Central Catholic High School, Lawrence



The school's 86th commencement ceremonies were held on Thursday, May 23. Addressing the graduates were salutatorian Arnav Lele and valedictorian Navin Ramesh. The Brother Florentius, FMS, Memorial Award was presented to Nadaly Soto. School President Christopher Sullivan presented diplomas to 286 graduates.







Cristo Rey, Boston, Dorchester



Graduation took place on Saturday morning, June 1 at St. Margaret Church. The salutatory address was delivered by Cynthia Thi Nguyen, and the valedictory address was delivered by Franklin Xavier Lopez. Ms. Rosemary Powers, president, presented diplomas to 31 graduates.







Fontbonne Academy, Milton



The 67th commencement ceremonies were conducted on the grounds of the school on Thursday, May 23. Addressing their fellow graduates as honor speakers were Sofia Guarino, Jada Graham and Caroline Hennigan. Representing the Class of 1974 as commencement speaker was Dr. Sheila Walsh. Maura Spignesi, principal, presented diplomas to 58 graduates.







Lowell Catholic



Graduation took place on Thursday, May 23, at St. Mary Church in Chelmsford. Delivering the salutatory address was Alyssa Ann Dube and the valedictory address was delivered by Maddox Peter Nguyen. Diplomas were presented to 78 graduates.







Malden Catholic



The 89th commencement took place on Saturday morning, May 18, at the school. The Girls Division valedictorian was Grace Ryan and the salutatorian was Therese B. Sanzone. The Boys Division valedictorian was Rocco Carbone and the salutatorian was Vincent T. Nguyen. Members of the Class of 1974 attended the ceremony as diplomas were presented to 188 graduates.







Newton Country Day School of the Sacred Heart



The school's 144th graduation ceremony was held on Thursday, June 6, under a tent erected for the occasion at Sunken Garden. Graduates addressing the gathering included Class President Maille Hickey, salutatorian Devin Walsh, valedictorian Gabriella Hernandez and Alice Husson Prize recipient Margaret Murphy. An invited speaker was Nelly Coleta Xavier, a member of the Class of 1996 and Managing Director of HighVista Strategies. The inaugural Cor Unum Award was also presented to Sister Barbara Rogers in recognition of her 34 years serving as head of school. Diplomas were presented to 62 graduates.







Notre Dame Academy, Hingham



The 171st commencement took place on Friday evening, May 17. The class salutatorian was Allison Stankard of Quincy, and the valedictorian was Alice Bussiere of Hanover. The student address was presented by Gabriella Bethoney of Rockland. The commencement speaker was Robin McCarthy Pelissier, a 1977 graduate who has served on the school's board of directors. Pelissier has run a successful interior design business. Dr. Mary O'Brien Merrigan, principal, presented diplomas to 88 graduates.







Notre Dame Cristo Rey, Lawrence



The school's 17th commencement ceremony was conducted on Saturday morning, June 8, at the school. Zoilo Mendez delivered the salutatory address, and Jodani Burgos delivered the valedictory address. Diplomas were presented to 65 seniors. The school celebrates its 20th year in 2024.







St. John Prep, Danvers



The 114th commencement took place on Saturday morning, May 18, at Ryken Field. Addressing the graduates was valedictorian David Kane of Marblehead and senior class speaker Graham Kramer of Marblehead. The salutatorian medal was presented to Aidan Miller of Boxford. The commencement address was presented by Declan Foley, a member of the faculty and member of the Class of 2011. The prestigious Xaverian Award was presented to Alejandro A. Baez Tejeda of Methuen. Head of School Dr. Ed Hardiman presented diplomas to 268 graduates.







St. Mary High School, Lynn



The 143rd commencement was held on Thursday, May 23, at Mosakowski Gardens on the campus of St. Mary School. Delivering the salutatory address was Colby Kelly and the valedictory, Nicole Hamel. Addressing the graduates was Mark Mathers, managing director and partner at wealth management firm Beacon Pointe and a member of the board of trustees. Head of School Dr. John F. Dolan presented diplomas to 113 graduates.







St. Sebastian's School, Needham



The 80th commencement took place on Thursday morning, June 6, at St. Bartholomew Church. Delivering the salutatory address was Raif Boit and the valedictory address was delivered by Rui do Rosario. Addressing the graduates as commencement speaker was Headmaster Bill Burke. The 80th commencement was special for Mr. Burke as he retires at the end of the school year, ending a 34-year association with the school. Diplomas were presented to 71 graduates.







Ursuline Academy, Dedham



Graduation took place on Sunday, June 2, on the grounds of the school. Delivering the salutatory address was Weronika Kasperkiewicz and the valedictory address was delivered by Kayla Sullivan. Addressing the graduates as commencement speaker was Dr. Mary Anne Tierney FitzGerald, a member of the Class of 2002. Diplomas were presented to 46 graduates.







Xaverian Brothers High School, Westwood



The 58th commencement took place on Saturday morning, May 18. Delivering the salutatory address was Graham J. Xavier and the valedictory address was delivered by Paul T. Fischer. The prestigious Xaverian Brothers Award was presented to John F. O'Neil. Diplomas were presented to 174 graduates.