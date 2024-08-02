The two words "liturgy" and "ministry" are very much intertwined in Catholic theology and practice. Each can be used independently or with each other.



During the next several weeks, we'll look at the various ministries that serve the liturgical life of the church.



Liturgy entails the whole reason for the church's existence -- to praise the Father, through the Son, in the Holy Spirit, in the Holy Church. Nothing else about the church is more important than the liturgy. What we celebrate in the entire liturgical life of the church is the principal reason for the church's being in human history. The Second Vatican Council, in an often-cited line, tells us this: "Nevertheless the liturgy is the summit toward which the activity of the church is directed; at the same time, it is the font from which all her power flows." (Sacrosanctum Concilium, 10)



Think of it this way: all the educational activities, social services, charitable works, financial and administrative efforts -- many of which are, in fact, ministries in the broad sense -- are supposed to direct us toward our liturgical life. And our liturgical life is always missionary, sending us towards all those other aspects of the life of faith. It is safe and true to say that our worship of God is primary, and everything else is secondary, no matter how commendable, laudable, or necessary.



Ministry is simply service. However, in the church, there is a sense in which a ministry is public and rendered in the name of and with the approbation of the church. Often, the ministry is in some way publicly acknowledged. This may be by an ordination -- bishops, presbyters, and deacons, designated by a public liturgical ceremony, deputed by a legal action, or certified with a document. Sometimes, two or more of the means are included in one acknowledgment.



All of us in the church have the right to know that those who are serving in our name, and often serving us, have the proper formation, a noble motive, and a sincere desire and commitment to be there for the whole church.



There are three orders that come by way of an ordination: bishop, presbyter, and deacon. We will have a brief explanation of each of these orders this week, and in the following weeks, we'll look at other ministries, specifically those exercised in the service of the Divine Worship we offer to God. Recall that these three orders come about by way of the Sacrament of Orders. Strictly speaking, these are the only sacramental ministries.







Bishop



A bishop has the fullness of the sacrament of orders. Every ministry begins with him, is authorized by him, and is governed by him. He is the chief liturgist of the diocese. Successors of the apostles united with the successor of Peter, the bishops with and under the pope form a college to whom the Lord entrusts the teaching, governing, and sanctifying of the Lord's flock.



A bishop is the minister of all seven sacraments. And he is the one who "assigns offices," according to the ordination prayer for bishops. All the ministries that will be surveyed in the coming weeks are the responsibility of the bishop.



As a vicar of Christ, he is the visible source of all the ministries in his diocese, or as the Vatican Council says in its document on the liturgy, Sacrosanctum Concilium, "The faithful's life in Christ in some ways is derived from him and depends on him."







Presbyter



The liturgical books use this term, presbyter, to refer to those we commonly call priests. It is to distinguish them from the other "priests," namely the bishops. Called "prudent cooperators with the bishop," their first responsibility in his diocese is to be ministers of word and sacrament, preaching the Gospel and celebrating the sacraments, especially the Eucharist, penance, and anointing of the sick. With their bishop, they teach the faith and shepherd the faithful entrusted to them, most often in parishes.



As we'll see in the coming weeks, it usually is the priests in parishes who are responsible for the other ministers in the parish. They must do the recruiting, direct the formation, and use these ministers' gifts for the good and service of the whole parish.



We all know that there are many other duties and tasks associated with priests, but his preaching, liturgical, and sacramental ministry is primary.







Deacon



The deacon is ordained as a minister of charity, word, and worship. He is not a priest, as is a bishop or presbyter, but he receives through the hands and prayer of the bishop the sacrament of Holy Orders.



Deacons are ordinary ministers of baptism, may witness marriages in the name of the church, preside at funeral rites, and, if requested, preach the homily at Mass. They are also ordinary ministers of Holy Communion. Traditionally, deacons are the bishop's link to the charitable activities in his diocese and its parishes.