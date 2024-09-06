

Entering the church on Sunday morning, you will be welcomed by a greeter or an usher. If you need a worship aid, it is likely your greeter would be the one to hand it to you. If you don't get it, it's probable that there is a hymnal in the pew. Parishes with hymnals have better participation musically. They are also environmentally sensitive, not lots of recyclable paper each week.



Greeters and ushers had traditionally been mostly men, often from existing parish organizations, e.g., Holy Name Society or the Knights of Columbus. They are usually identified by a uniform suit jacket or blazer and a name tag.



More recently, this ministry has expanded, and especially at Sunday Masses with many families, you meet "families of greeters" -- dads and moms and their children meeting you as you enter the parish church.



Ushers were generally the ones who "passed the basket" at Sunday Masses. And they managed the amalgamation of the separate baskets into a single collection bag. Sometimes, this was then added to the gifts in the procession with gifts of bread and wine. The pastor of the parish determines how all this is to be carried out, but he usually relies on ushers and greeters to assist.



Parish bulletins are important means of communication among parish clergy, their staff, the parishioners and the wider public. The information contained in the bulletin is primarily for use during the coming week, and the goal is to have the parish's members take the bulletin home, read it there, and sometimes post it on the refrigerator or near the household calendar. Thus, the greeters and ushers will also be needed to hand the bulletins to parishioners and visitors as they leave the Mass.



Greeters and ushers also help folks find seating or places where those needing special assistance can be accommodated. Restrooms and baby changing stations are important and the hospitality folks should be ready to direct those needing such facilities to them. They also might take occasional peeks at the conditions in the restrooms between Masses to make sure all is in order and to report to the parish staff any issues that must be addressed.



If emergencies arise that demand extra help, they should know where there is a first aid station, a first aid kit, a defibrillator, fire extinguisher, and the quickest means to summon first responders, if this is required.



As the first ministers of hospitality, whom parishioners and visitors will meet when entering the church, greeters and ushers need to keep a few things in mind.



You are the face of the parish, the first one that most parishioners and others meet entering your parish church. A pleasant demeanor, appropriate attire, and letting all know they are welcome are key.



In some places, you might be asked to encourage parishioners to present the gifts. Children are usually less reticent than adults, but they need to be accompanied by adults, parents, or grandparents, who will be more willing to say yes if the children or youth indicate their willingness.



All ministers are also part of the leadership of the parish's liturgical life. So, they must participate fully in the Mass at which they are greeters and ushers.



Sometimes, greeters' and ushers' ministry will continue after Mass if the parish sponsors coffee and donuts or a pancake breakfast following Mass. Inviting and directing people to the collation and going themselves will always be noticed and appreciated.



The more families and individuals are involved in this ministry, the easier it becomes for all. And the example of several participants can overflow to others joining the teams of greeters and ushers when asked by the pastor.



Every ministry requires preparation, and the pastor or pastoral staff will be the ones to handle this. A good way for some of the preparation to happen is by pairing up a new team with a veteran team so the vets can mentor the newbies in their ministry. There are usually aspects of this ministry that folks may not see, even in mentoring arrangements, and these need to be part of the greeters' and ushers' formation.



It is not an exaggeration to say that greeters and ushers are ministers not only at, but also for the liturgy. They are extremely helpful in forming the assembly as it prepares to enter its weekly meeting with the Lord at the Sunday Mass.



Veterans or beginners will find the following very useful in preparation for or personally reviewing their participation in this parish liturgical ministry.



Thanks for being the first encounterers of your Sunday Mass!