Austin Prep '24 sets high standards on college admissions

While the fall season brings excitement to schools welcoming back students for another academic year, it is also an opportunity to wish recently graduated students one last farewell as they begin their college journeys.



Austin Prep's 151 graduates in the Class of 2024 brought energy, personality, and spirit to the campus community, and set a high standard for future generations of Austin Prep students. The Class of 2024 also had great success on the college admissions front.



The Class of 2024 were admitted to many of the finest colleges and universities in the United States, Europe, and even Australia. Of particular note, members of the Class of 2024 were admitted to the Ivy League, New England Small College Athletic Conference (NESCAC), colleges and universities ranked by U.S. News and World Report as top liberal arts schools and top universities, and flagship public universities across the nation. Three students were commissioned at the United States Naval Academy at Annapolis, and one student was commissioned at the United States Military Academy at West Point. Thirty-four Austin Prep athletes from the Class of 2024 will be continuing their athletic career at the college level. According to the NCAA, the overall estimated probability of competing in college athletics is a little over 6 percent. At Austin Prep, 22.5 percent of the graduating class defied the odds.



The Office of College Counseling at Austin Prep embraces the Augustinian core values of veritas, unitas, and caritas -- truth, unity, and love -- to guide Austin Prep students through the entire college process. College counselors work closely with students to help them explore their unique intellectual abilities, passions, talents, and personal values and identify the colleges and universities that best suit their ambitions and aspirations.



The framework of Austin Prep's College Counseling program was developed several years ago as part of a strategic plan implemented at Austin Prep, and students begin working with the Office of College Counseling in the winter of their freshman year. Students are encouraged to begin visiting colleges after their sophomore year, with the college process beginning in earnest during their junior year. At this time, college counselors review with students key points in the application process and the standardized testing timeline, while outlining with students and parents their responsibilities regarding the college process.



Each junior will also meet individually with his or her college counselor. The focus of these meetings will be to generate an initial college list, brainstorm college essay topics, ensure a balanced college list, and create a college application summer to-do list for students to work on the summer between junior and senior years.



Senior year is the time for students to complete the college application process and make their college decision. Counselors also meet individually with each senior to discuss his or her final college list, essay progress, the teacher recommendation process, interview preparation, and application strategy. Once college decisions have been released, counselors are available to meet with students to help them make their ultimate decision.



Beginning every fall, the Office hosts over 100 visits annually from college admissions representatives and students are encouraged to meet with them during these visits.



This past year, Austin Prep was pleased to announce their acceptance into the Boston Independent School College Counselors Association (BISCCA). A select network of 40 private schools in the area, benefits of BISCCA include participation in members only college fair and college counselor professional development and networking opportunities with other independent high schools, colleges, and universities. BISCCA member schools include some of the top independent schools in the area, including Belmont Hill, Brooks, Buckingham Browne and Nichols, Dexter Southfield, The Governor's Academy, Pingree, and St. Sebastian's, to name a few.







