Extraordinary ministers of Holy Communion

In each parish, the sharing of the "one Bread, and the one Cup" of the Eucharist in Holy Communion is a ministry shared by ordinary and extraordinary ministers. Since the old maxim that words mean something, the case of extraordinary ministers needs to be explained.



First, these ministers, ordinary and extraordinary, are ministers of Holy Communion. There is no such thing as an extraordinary minister of the Eucharist; there are only ordinary ministers of the Eucharist -- bishops and priests.



Ministers of Holy Communion on the other hand, may be either ordinary or extraordinary; the ordinary ones are bishops, priests, and deacons; and if there are not enough ordinary ministers, then the church has provided for extraordinary ministers.



Both qualifications and solid training for a ministry are vitally important, and so also for extraordinary ministers. The church revived this ministry so that Holy Communion could be reverently and more easily be received at Mass and outside of Mass, especially to those absent because of age or illness.



The restoration of the reception of Holy Communion under both kinds, that is of consecrated bread and wine, would certainly require additional ministers. And since the church encourages reception under both kinds, we see the need for these ministers.



Advertisement

Extraordinary ministers must be men and women of faith, living a life in accord with the expectations of a Catholic Christian. Each must be well trained before assuming the role of extraordinary minister. Above all, they must speak by their lives and service of their own faith in the Real Presence of Christ in the Eucharist, which we receive in Holy Communion.



While there seems to be two "kinds of extraordinary ministers" -- those who assist at Holy Mass and those who bring Holy Communion to the absent and homebound -- the ideal is that there is a link between the two. That link is most obvious when the extraordinary ministers at Mass are sent to the members of the parish community absent from Mass where they have assisted in distribution of the Holy Communion.



While the bishop is the source and authenticator of all ministries in his diocese, he normally entrusts this task to pastors of parishes.



The diocese usually has a training and certification process for all ministers, and when that process is completed, the pastor may bless the ministers before they serve the assembly.



When scheduling assignments for ministers are made in their parish, the ministers need to be aware they are servants of the whole parish, not just a specific Mass or group. Ministers need to have flexibility as they must be available where they are needed. Those charged with scheduling certainly do need to be sensitive to requests.



Another important reality about this ministry is that one is designated for it in a particular parish.



During their training, they will have the basics of the church's teaching about the Eucharist explained. Issues of appropriate attire and procedure at Mass or when bringing Holy Communion from the church to the absent.



Great care must be taken by all of us about our approach to a minister, ordinary or extraordinary. Anything that would suggest "casual" or "pedestrian" about what we are about at Holy Communion must be avoided.



While there are general directions for all ministers of Holy Communion, parishes may have specific customs that apply to them. For example, in some parishes, everyone comes to the front of the church to receive, while in others, ministers may go to different stations in the church.



Special issues regarding members of the assembly who have celiac allergies or in the case of Communion from the cup, alcohol aversion must be dealt with in each case and the way in which the individual is to receive should be arranged before Mass. Again, how this happens can vary from parish to parish.



During their training, all extraordinary ministers should be prepared, even if they are never called upon for it, to bring Holy Communion to those who are absent. The reverent bringing of the Body of Christ to an older or sick person is a great testimony of faith. The minister teaches by the reverence of the ministry and the one receiving is linked to the parish liturgy even if absent from it. Again, parish procedures might vary and much of this will be addressed in the all-important formation and preparation.



Thanks to all the extraordinary ministers of the archdiocese and beyond who bring the Lord to their sisters and brothers at Holy Mass and from Holy Mass to those unable to be present.



Your faith in the Lord's Real Presence helps us all, as St. Augustine urges, to "become what we receive" -- the Body of Christ.



Resources for the preparation, both initial and ongoing, for extraordinary ministers of Holy Communion, are readily available.



Recommended for all is: "Guide for Extraordinary Ministers of Holy Communion, Third Edition," (2021, Liturgical Training Publications).



Also, several diocesan offices have readily available guidelines for your review and use:



Davenport: DavenportDiocese.org/liturgy-policies#Policies-Ministries



Los Angeles: LACatholics.org/extraordinary-ministers-of-holy-communion-guideline



New York: ArchNY.org/ministries-and-offices/liturgy/archdiocesan-guidelines.