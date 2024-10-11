Project Care and Concern -- thriving at 51 years

Read Special Section

The Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur have been a steadfast presence in and around Dorchester, Massachusetts, since our arrival in Boston 175 years ago, dedicated to uplifting its vibrant and multicultural community. In the transformative 1960s and early 70s, I worked alongside fellow Sisters and residents to provide essential support. Witnessing the determination of parents and grandparents to secure better futures for their families fueled our commitment. In 1973, Project Care and Concern (PCC) was founded, formalizing our support for the community.



Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur bring respect for goodness, dignity, and justice for all to their lives and ministries. I knew many of my fellow Sisters already serving in the community would continue volunteering for PCC. Still, I recognized we needed more supporters to ensure PCC's success. We created a wonderful collection of volunteers from our Notre Dame Sisters, Sisters from other religious communities, and local community members, who lent expertise in hairdressing and teaching English to English language learners. Their involvement has been crucial to our success, and we are deeply grateful for their contributions.



For the past 51 years, PCC has been a beacon of hope in Dorchester's Columbia/Harbor Point area and beyond. PCC responds to the needs of low-income families, youth and senior citizens with services, programs, and support so families can attain their fundamental human rights whenever they are deprived.



Our journey with PCC has been profoundly enriching. It has been a very busy 50+ years! Services now include senior citizen support, summer camp experiences nurturing independence in children, a vital food pantry and a thrift shop offering affordable goods. During the holiday season, struggling families receive essential provisions and gifts, fostering joy and solidarity.



One of PCC's most transformative initiatives has been to provide more than a thousand children with life-changing experiences at summer sleep-away camps. This idea was planted years ago when I met with senior citizens who wanted a positive summer experience for their grandchildren. Our camp program helps children become independent; many return year after year, growing in maturity. For some, like a young camper whose life took a positive turn through the camp experience, PCC became a catalyst for a brighter future.



We have grown from a solely volunteer-based organization to having a few key hired staff. Our staff are local and have a tremendous sense of other people's struggles. Our team's shared compassion and faith empower us to make a meaningful impact daily, nurturing a community where everyone feels supported.



We could not do our work without the generosity of our donors -- some of whom have been supporting PCC since the beginning -- whose compassion mirrors our mission. Like the recent unexpected gift of a crucial van, their support underscored the interconnectedness and enduring spirit of the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur's mission.



Recognitions such as the 2017 Ruffin Award for our compassion, love, and faith-filled service to the Black Catholic community of the Archdiocese of Boston affirm our commitment to our community.



PCC is an essential program woven into the tapestry of services available to local families. We are continually mindful of the need to address critical issues that low-income people face, including hunger, affordable housing, gentrification, and displacement. Through faith, service, and community, the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur and PCC continue to shape a better world filled with compassion, solidarity, and hope.







SISTER JOYCE MCMULLEN, SNDDEN, CO-FOUNDED PROJECT CARE AND CONCERN IN 1973 IN DORCHESTER, MASSACHUSETTS. ITS MISSION STATEMENT IS TO BUILD NURTURING COMMUNITIES IN DORCHESTER, WHERE CHILDREN ARE CHERISHED, FAMILIES ARE SUPPORTED, AND OLDER PEOPLE ARE RESPECTED. SHE REMAINS THE DIRECTOR OF THIS INTERGENERATIONAL SOCIAL JUSTICE ORGANIZATION.