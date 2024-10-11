Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur inspire next generation of leaders

Read Special Section

When Stephanie Wash, an Emmy award-winning executive producer for ABC News and a 2004 graduate from NDA in Hingham, spoke to students in February 2024, her words made a significant impact. "NDA," she said, "gave me confidence that I took with me to NYU and ABC News. I feel confident because I know I'm prepared."



For a student to hear these words from an accomplished woman who has walked the same halls as she does makes a real difference. Suddenly, possibilities abound. This inspiration is at the heart of NDA Hingham's Billiart Leadership Institute (BLI).



In 2020, under the leadership of President Annemarie Lynch Ken-neally '84, P'13 '15, BLI was founded to offer real-life resources shaped by the hallmarks of the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur to guide students on their educational journey. With tools that ex-tend from skills-based training in the classroom to a popular speaker series, BLI enhances the education of students at NDA Hingham as they prepare to lead a life of purpose.



NDA Hingham's BLI Series hosted an impressive range of speakers this spring, featuring remarkable women who lead by the example set by the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur. Speakers included Stephanie Wash '04, Dr. Joanne Doyle Petrongolo '90, P'26, Ellyn Sartucci Dunford '77, Meaghan Burnes '18, and Kate Slattery '02.



Advertisement

While each speaker's background varies, they are connected by the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur's values, which inspire the next generation of NDA leaders.







Stephanie Wash '04, executive editorial producer, ABC News



Wash has covered major stories such as the Maui wildfire and the social unrest following the shootings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Jacob Blake. She won a Peabody Award for her work on the documentary, "Breonna Taylor: Say Her Name." Wash's story of persistence in a highly competitive field resonated with students. She explained how her faith sustains her as she covers tragic stories. She reassured students to let empathy guide them in life, noting, "If I ever walk into a tragic situation and don't feel the pain, then I shouldn't be there."







Dr. Joanne Doyle Petrongolo '90, P'26, ambulatory pharmacist In-tegrated Care Management Program, Massachusetts General Hospital



As a sophomore at NDA Hingham, Dr. Doyle Petrongolo knew she wanted to be a pharmacist. Her career decision came to her earlier than most, and she acknowledged that her love of health and sci-ences, aptitude for science and math, and a family friend in the profession, all pointed her in one direction. Dr. Petrongolo's NDA education prepared her for a rigorous five-year program at Northeastern University. Her career path has a clear throughline of service to others, reflecting the hallmarks of the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur. "NDA graduates," she said, "stand out because they care."







Ellyn Sartucci Dunford '77, advocate for Military Spouses and Families



Ellyn Sartucci Dunford has decades of hands-on experience advo-cating for military spouses and families. A practicing physical therapist, first in trauma and acute care and then in pediatric care for almost 30 years, Ms. Dunford spoke to NDA Hingham's sophomore class on March 6 about her experience with the Sisters' call to live a life of purpose. She discussed the concept of leadership, noting the connection between leadership and kindness -- a connection that can often be overlooked today. Her advice to the girls urged them to discover the power of their voice to lift others. "Kindness," Dunford said, "is not a transaction, it's a way of life."







Kate Slattery '02, associate chief CRNA of Clinical Operations, Massachusetts General Hospital



After graduating from Boston College's School of Nursing, Kate Slattery spent eight years as an ICU nurse before deciding to advance her degree. She discerned a career as a nurse anesthetist because she said, "Once I walked in the operating room, I knew this was what I wanted to do." Slattery advocates for patients under anesthesia when they are most vulnerable. Her advocacy is rooted in the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur's teaching about the dignity of every person. "From the moment I walked in the door, NDA taught us that women are leaders," she told the students, saying she has never questioned this and advised them to remember it confidently.







Meaghan Burnes '18



In March, NDA Hingham welcomed GirlSecurity, a non-partisan, non-profit organization, for an interactive, all-school event ex-ploring the challenges posed by artificial intelligence (A.I.). The day included an insightful presentation from Meaghan Burnes '18.



Burnes gave students insights into her life, explaining her de-cision-making process each step of the way. She is grateful NDA Hingham gave her confidence, Burnes said, empowering her to make decisions that pushed her out of her comfort zone. Those decisions led her to pursue a career in national security.



Students engaged in thoughtful conversations about A.I. in the interactive event. In this rapidly changing world, it is good to know that NDA students worldwide will examine critical questions like A.I. through the lens of the hallmarks of the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur.







Mary Mooney Heissner is the communications director for NDA Hingham, a private, all-girls Roman Catholic high school in Hingham, Massachusetts.