Jubilee pilgrimage churches

Local Friday 3rd of January 2025
In addition to the Cathedral of the Holy Cross (bostoncathedral.com), Archbishop Richard G. Henning has announced the following churches as Jubilee Churches for the Holy Year 2025:

Central Region: Most Holy Redeemer, East Boston (mostholyredeemerboston.org) and St. Clement Eucharistic Shrine, Boston (www.omvusa.org/st-clement-shrine)

Merrimack Region: Holy Rosary Shrine, Lawrence (www.hrslawrence.org) and St. Joseph the Worker Shrine, Lowell (www.stjosephshrine.org)

North Region: St. John Paul II Shrine of Divine Mercy, Salem (jpiidivinemercyshrine.org) and Blessed Andrew Phu Yen, Medford (www.saintclementcatholicparish.org)

South Region: St. Paul Church, Hingham (hinghamcatholic.org) and St. Patrick Church, Brockton (www.stpatrickbrockton.com)

West Region: Our Lady of Fatima Shrine, Holliston (www.xaverianmissionaries.org/fatima-shrine-holliston-ma) and Immaculate Conception Church, Marlborough (www.icmarlboro.org)