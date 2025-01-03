Jubilee pilgrimage churches

In addition to the Cathedral of the Holy Cross (bostoncathedral.com), Archbishop Richard G. Henning has announced the following churches as Jubilee Churches for the Holy Year 2025:



Central Region: Most Holy Redeemer, East Boston (mostholyredeemerboston.org) and St. Clement Eucharistic Shrine, Boston (www.omvusa.org/st-clement-shrine)



Merrimack Region: Holy Rosary Shrine, Lawrence (www.hrslawrence.org) and St. Joseph the Worker Shrine, Lowell (www.stjosephshrine.org)



North Region: St. John Paul II Shrine of Divine Mercy, Salem (jpiidivinemercyshrine.org) and Blessed Andrew Phu Yen, Medford (www.saintclementcatholicparish.org)



South Region: St. Paul Church, Hingham (hinghamcatholic.org) and St. Patrick Church, Brockton (www.stpatrickbrockton.com)



West Region: Our Lady of Fatima Shrine, Holliston (www.xaverianmissionaries.org/fatima-shrine-holliston-ma) and Immaculate Conception Church, Marlborough (www.icmarlboro.org)

