Archbishop Henning opens Jubilee Year in archdiocese

BRAINTREE -- Archbishop Richard Henning formally initiated the Jubilee Year of 2025 in the Archdiocese of Boston with an opening Mass celebrated in the Cathedral of the Holy Cross on Dec. 29, the Feast of the Holy Family.



The year, titled "Pilgrims of Hope," was announced by Pope Francis in 2022. Pope Francis formally began the Jubilee Year in Rome on Dec. 24 when he opened the Holy Door of St. Peter's Basilica. The opening Mass in Boston marked the beginning of a year of prayer and spiritual renewal throughout the archdiocese, which will include Masses, confessions, adoration, and special events at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross and 10 pilgrimage churches.



"In fellowship with the Universal Church, as we celebrate the love of the Father that reveals itself in the flesh of the Word made man, and in the sign of the cross, anchor of salvation, we solemnly open the Jubilee Year for the Church of Boston," Archbishop Henning said in a prayer during the Mass's introductory rites celebrated in the cathedral's Blessed Sacrament Chapel.



"This rite is, for us, the prelude to a rich experience of grace and mercy. We are ready always to respond to whoever asks the reason for the hope that is in us, especially in this time of war and disorder," the archbishop said.



After the archbishop's prayer, an additional reading from the Gospel of John was proclaimed in the chapel, as was a reading from the papal Bull of Indiction announcing the start of the Jubilee Year. Archbishop Henning and the faithful in the chapel then processed throughout the cathedral before coming to the baptismal font. The archbishop blessed the water and blessed the assembly with it, reminding them of their journey in faith, which began with their own baptisms. The Litany of the Saints was prayed during the procession.



In his homily, Archbishop Henning reflected on his childhood Christmases with his parents and four siblings in Valley Stream, New York. He recalled the excitement of opening up presents on Christmas morning, but said that the time spent with family, and the faith they passed on to him, was more memorable than the material gifts.



"And so, I express my gratitude to parents who are here today with their children, and all those who may be watching, any of our Catholic families across this archdiocese," the archbishop said.



"I thank you for being the priests of your domestic church, of keeping those promises you made at the baptism of your children that you would raise them to be children of the light, that you would reveal to them by word and action the truths of the Gospel and of God's love for them. You are essential partners in the life of the church."



He told families to trace the sign of the cross on their children's foreheads before they go to sleep, and to bless them, following the example of faith set by the Holy Family.



"These truths revealed to us in the model of the Holy Family and revealed to us in the Gospel stories and in the teachings of St. Paul are not really about checking off a list," he said. "They are about becoming the men and women that God has created us to be."



He called Pope Francis "the organic pope" because of his ability to see nature, not only in the environment but in human nature and what human beings need to be spiritually fulfilled.



"He exhorts us to create an environment, an ecology, where people recognize the needs of the other," the archbishop said, "and recognize, in some sense, our own weaknesses and need for the other. And the Holy Father, in exhorting us to this, is really laying before us the path to true hope, true joy, true purpose and meaning."



Archbishop Henning contrasted "a sense of communion with God or one another" to the unfulfilling nature of worldly riches and power.



"The people around you right now are a gift of God to you," he said, "for in their faith and presence here today, they were giving witness to you as they are to me that Christ is Lord, that there is, in this confusing and often violent world, hope, and that there is only one true power in the universe, and that is the power of love."



Before imparting the final blessing, Archbishop Henning asked the assembly to pray for Mary's intercession throughout the world, especially in the Holy Land, after "a very horrific year of terrible violence."



"Holy Mary, you are our lady of wisdom," he prayed. "We ask that wisdom through your intercession for world leaders and for leaders of communities, that even when conflicts may seem impossible, by your grace, we may seek true justice and peace one for another. That we may lay down our weapons and take up the weapons and armor of light."