Mary Queen of the Apostles Healing Ministry Adopts the Emmaus Ministry for Grieving Parents

Read Special Section

Spotlight on an Emmaus Ministry Adoption Site



Since 2009, the Emmaus Ministry for Grieving Parents (EMFGP) has been mentoring parishes in the Archdiocese of Boston in serving the spiritual needs of parents whose children of any age have died by any cause, no matter how long ago. Here is one of their stories.



Since its erection in 2017, the mission of Mary, Queen of Apostles (MQOA) Parish in Salem has been to evangelize and heal in imitation of Jesus. Coming through the pandemic and looking to expand its offerings, the parish's Healing Ministry met with Emmaus Ministry for Grieving Parents' founders Charley and Diane Monaghan. It immediately struck the MQOA team as a match.



EMFGP retreats mirror other retreats offered through MQOA, with a focus on healing, hospitality, prayer, and reflection. "We decided to adopt this program after seeing the retreat outline and recognizing that we could offer profound healing to those who live with this sadness," recalled Father Bob Murray, pastor. Mari Alix, a member of the parish's Senior Leadership Team said, "I knew that there were numerous parishioners who had lost a child and could benefit from the retreat. I heard the call from the Holy Spirit to help make it happen."



Advertisement

Others in the parish also heard the call, including parents who had children they were grieving. Healing Ministry member Bonnie Henry described her experience with the first English-language retreat at MQOA in June 2024: "The retreat was helpful to both acknowledge these feelings and to provide a safe place to talk about [my child] with other parents who understood... It renewed my faith in his everlasting life."



Having other grieving parents who help accompany retreat attendees is an essential part of the experience. "This is an enormously painful topic, and to have someone who knows the pain leading and assisting at the retreat was consoling for the parents," noted Father Murray.



Indeed, Ms. Alix shared that a mother who attended the Spanish-language retreat on All Souls Day (also the anniversary of her son's death) was not sure she would be strong enough to attend. But halfway through the day, that mother was consoling other parents. "In my eyes she not only had gained strength, but also was passing it on to others," said Ms. Alix. "As others consider participating in the retreat, I want them to know that they will not be alone in this journey. They will be surrounded and comforted by other parents who have survived a similar experience," said Ms. Henry.



Those with an interest in helping expand the ministry are also not alone. "I invite any parish to examine the possibility of hosting a retreat, knowing that there is training and lots of support from the EMFGP, both in English and in Spanish," noted Father Murray. "We also invite other priests or pastoral associates to be with us in preparation for our next retreat."



MQOA offered two EMFGP retreats in 2023, one in English and one in Spanish. The next EMFGP retreat at MQOA will be a One-Day English language retreat on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025.



Parents who have lost children may register or get more information through the EMFPG website (www.emfgp.org or 800-919-9332) or with MQOA Healing Ministry lead Dr. Christine Williams (cwilliams@mqoa.org or 978-745-9060). Pre-registration is required. All are welcome.