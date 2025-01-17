Come to Glastonbury Abbey for renewal and a retreat

Read Special Section

"All guests who present themselves are to be welcomed as Christ for he himself will say, I was a stranger and you welcomed me." -- Rule of Benedict, 53:1







A woman was walking on the grounds of Glastonbury Abbey recently. When asked how she found the Abbey, she said she was referred by the chaplain of the hospital where she is being treated for cancer.



She said, "I wanted to go to a place where there is a living, praying community. That is why Glastonbury Abbey is so important to me. It feels different here, like a sanctuary of peace and welcome."



This woman echoes what we are hearing more and more these days. It is important to have "living, praying communities" offering quiet, healing, and solace, especially during difficult times.



Glastonbury, a community of Benedictine Monks in Hingham, MA, since 1954, continues to open its doors to individuals and groups seeking the spiritual nourishment of the monastery's natural beauty, prayerful liturgy, spiritual enrichment programs, retreats, and serene environment.



In addition to programs offered by the Monks and others (please see our ad with our 2025 retreat programs), those wishing to make a self-guided retreat are also welcome.



The Monks offer two warm and comfortable retreat houses to accommodate you on your spiritual journey. And the Morcone Conference Center extends their mission of hospitality by making a gracious venue available for rental by faith communities, non-profit organizations, and others seeking a place apart for their own programs or social events.



All are welcome to find peace and hope at the Abbey. The Abbey's mission of prayer and hospitality is ecumenical, offering people of all faiths the opportunity for spiritual growth and interaction through a variety of educational and spiritual programs.



So take some time away from your daily schedule to reconnect with God in our sacred space. For more info, please visit www.glastonburyabbey.org, email retreats@glastonburyabbey.org, or call 781-749-2155 x300.