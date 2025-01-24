At Austin Prep, mission serves as the 'north star'

Read Special Section

At Austin Prep, the mission is more than a statement -- it is the foundation of a transformative educational experience. Rooted in the core Augustinian values of "veritas," "unitas," and "caritas," our mission seeks to inspire hearts to unite, minds to inquire, and hands to serve. As Dr. James Hickey, head of school, often emphasizes, this mission serves as the "north star," guiding every decision and endeavor at Austin Prep. Whether addressing families, students, or faculty, these principles are not just ideals but practical realities shaping the Austin Prep community.



The teachings of St. Augustine infuse every aspect of life at Austin Prep. In his "Confessions," St. Augustine wrote, "You have made us for yourself, O Lord, and our hearts are restless until they rest in you." This reflection on the human journey toward divine truth resonates deeply in our classrooms, chapels, and service projects. Through our curriculum, students engage with Augustinian thought, connecting faith and reason in their academic and personal growth.



One hallmark of our commitment to St. Augustine's legacy is our Journeying with St. Augustine course, which invites students to explore his teachings and their relevance to contemporary life. Beyond the classroom, we maintain strong relationships with Augustinian schools and often welcome Augustinian priests to celebrate Mass, reinforcing our spiritual and intellectual ties.



In a fast-paced and noisy world, Austin Prep stands out for its dedication to nurturing interior life. Through our Adeodatus program, named after St. Augustine's son, students spend 15 minutes each week in silence and reflection. This practice cultivates interiority, a hallmark of Augustinian spirituality. This moment of stillness is an essential part of the journey of academic and spiritual discovery. By fostering a deeper connection with themselves and God, students are better equipped to live out the mission of inspiring unity, truth, and charity.



The call to service is central to life at Austin Prep. Inspired by Jesus' words, "Whatever you do for the least of my brothers and sisters, you do for me" (Mt. 25:40), students across all grade levels are required to complete service hours. This commitment allows them to extend compassion and solidarity to those living on the margins, embodying the core value of "caritas."



Throughout the year, the school community comes together for large-scale service projects, such as collecting food and clothing during Thanksgiving and Christmas for families in need. These efforts demonstrate how faith and action intersect, teaching students that service is not a one-time event but a lifelong vocation.



Austin Prep's commitment to academic rigor is deeply intertwined with its mission. Our focus on "veritas" encourages students to seek truth in all disciplines, from the sciences to the humanities. This pursuit of truth is informed by faith, ensuring that students are equipped not only with knowledge but also with the wisdom to use it for the greater good.



The integration of "veritas," "unitas," and "caritas" ensures that Austin Prep is more than a school -- it is a community of faith, purpose, and values. As our mission states, when truth, unity, and charity are prioritized, everything else -- academics, service, and community -- falls into place.



In a world often divided by discord and indifference, Austin Prep strives to be a beacon of hope. By instilling the virtues of truth, unity, and charity, we prepare our students to go forth and enlighten the world. As St. Augustine taught, "Charity is no substitute for justice withheld." Austin Prep students learn not only to serve but also to advocate for a just and compassionate society.



Through the lived experience of our mission, Austin Prep inspires students to embody the values of "veritas," "unitas," and "caritas." By uniting hearts, engaging minds, and empowering hands, we create a community that is truly anchored in faith and dedicated to making a meaningful impact in the world.







SISTER MARIA GORRETH NASSALI IS ASSISTANT HEAD OF SCHOOL FOR MISSION AND MINISTRY AT AUSTIN PREPARATORY SCHOOL (SRMARIA@AUSTINPREP.ORG OR 781-944-4900 X4594) IN READING, AN INDEPENDENT, AUGUSTINIAN CATHOLIC SCHOOL SERVING YOUNG MEN AND WOMEN IN GRADE SIX TO 12.