St. Michael School: Gratitude at the Grandparents' Day Prayer Service

Since 1995, St. Michael School has honored the cherished role of grandparents, here on earth or up in heaven, as well as those special people that have stepped up as grandparent figures with their annual Grandparents' Day Prayer Service. This beloved tradition, held the Wednesday before Thanksgiving, brings together students, families, and parishioners to reflect on gratitude and celebrate the blessings we share.



This year, grade eight beautifully led the prayer service and students in nursery through grade six contributed with a heartfelt presentation that highlighted the love and appreciation they have for their families. Meanwhile, seventh-grade students were on hand to guide visiting families with a tour of the school showcasing the warm and welcoming community that is St. Michael School.



The service, a moving blend of prayer, song, and reflection provided a moment to pause and express thanks for those who make a difference in our lives. To quote Principal Susan Gosselin, "Gratitude is something we often take for granted and this event allows us to reflect on the importance of saying thank you and reminds us to share our appreciation with the special people in our lives."



For those unable to attend in person, the prayer service was live streamed on YouTube, allowing even more family members to join in this special day of thanksgiving.



The teachers and staff of St. Michael School are committed to each child's education. They work closely with school families and the parish to create a unified academic and social experience. St. Michael School offers a well-rounded, faith-filled curriculum to children in nursery through grade eight. They support the education of the whole child and provide a safe and secure learning environment, where they prepare their students to be lifelong learners and caring, respectful, moral citizens who excel both in and outside the classroom.



St. Michael School curriculum includes language arts, mathematics, social studies, science, religion, music, physical education, art, and Spanish. All students have an integrated STEM curriculum organized by a nationally certified STEM director. Students participate in a wide variety of extracurricular programs, including arts, athletics, technology, and academic activities. St. Michael School also offers a flexible and affordable Extended Day program for families that need additional care from 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. St. Michael School is fully accredited by the New England Association of Schools and Colleges and all classroom teachers are certified with the Massachusetts Department of Education.



St. Michael School is inviting all prospective families to its next Open House on Thursday, Jan. 30, at 10:00 a.m. Families can see the students and teachers in action, and experience the nurturing, faith-filled environment that St. Michael School offers. RSVP online at www.St.Michael.com/Tour or by calling the main office at 978-686-1862. Staff are also available for private tours and to answer questions about the enrollment process.



For St. Michael School students, being able to practice gratitude together with their community year after year is truly a blessing. Perhaps you can join them next year, as they celebrate their 75th Anniversary!







JESSICA BONACHEA (JESSICABONACHEA@GMAIL.COM OR 978-686-1862) IS A GRAPHIC DESIGNER AND ST. MICHAEL SCHOOL ALUMNI, CLASS OF 1999. ST. MICHAEL SCHOOL IS A THRIVING SCHOOL COMMUNITY IN NORTH ANDOVER, PROVIDING AN EXCEPTIONAL CATHOLIC EDUCATION TO OVER 500 STUDENTS FROM DIVERSE BACKGROUNDS IN NURSERY THROUGH GRADE EIGHT SINCE 1950.