Next National Eucharistic Congress to be held in 2029, will 'build on grace' of Indianapolis

WASHINGTON (OSV News) -- The 11th National Eucharistic Congress will be held in 2029, building "on the grace" received in Indianapolis at the 10th congress, said Jason Shanks, CEO of the National Eucharistic Congress Inc.



The 10th National Eucharistic Congress in Indianapolis July 17-21 drew more than 60,000 attendees and included a Eucharistic procession of tens of thousands of Catholics through the city's downtown streets. The congress was a high point of the National Eucharistic Revival, a three-year initiative by the U.S. Catholic bishops.



"The National Eucharistic Congress Inc. is thrilled to share that we have begun the initial steps in preparing" for a 2029 congress, Shanks told OSV News in an email late Feb. 7.



"We look forward to reuniting as an American church to celebrate our shared Eucharistic faith," he said. "We are eager to build on the grace we received during our gathering in Indianapolis this past summer."



"We recognize that the success of the previous congress can be attributed to the countless individuals who prayed and interceded for the event," Shanks continued. "So, we invite the church to join us in praying not only for the planning of this future Congress, but that we might continue to Walk with One through this year of missionary sending. We will provide more details about the 11th National Eucharistic Congress in the future."



Shanks told The Pillar Feb. 7 that a decision to hold the next national gathering in 2029 was made "in consultation with the bishops" and that a formal presentation on plans for the congress will be presented to the body of the bishops during their fall plenary assembly in November.



The revival is now focusing on its Year of Mission, in which Catholics are encouraged to become "Eucharistic missionaries" who share the reality and impact of Jesus' real presence in the Eucharist with others. This is especially realized through the revival's "Walk with One" campaign, which asks Catholics to identify one person whom they can accompany on their faith journey and deepen their relationship with Jesus Christ.



The National Eucharistic Congress Inc. nonprofit was formed in 2022 to support the bishops' vision for the revival. It oversaw not only the congress but also the National Eucharistic Pilgrimage, two major components of the National Eucharistic Revival.



The pilgrimage involved 30 young adult "perpetual pilgrims" crossing the country over eight weeks with the Eucharist via four routes, which ended in Indianapolis ahead of the congress.



Pilgrimage-related events, such as Mass, Eucharistic adoration and public processions, drew in some cases thousands of people, with the largest perhaps being the 5-mile procession in St. Paul, Minnesota, with crowd estimates exceeding 7,000 adorers.



At the conclusion of the congress, Bishop Andrew H. Cozzens of Crookston, Minnesota, board chairman of the National Eucharistic Congress Inc., announced there would be another National Eucharistic Pilgrimage in 2025 from Indianapolis to Los Angeles and possibly an earlier National Eucharistic Congress than 2033.



2033 is when the church will mark the 2,000th anniversary of Jesus' passion, death and resurrection, which Pope Francis called "another fundamental celebration for all Christians."



While the bishops' initiative is slated to end with the feast of Corpus Christi, which is June 19, the organization expects to build on the revival's momentum beyond 2025 and continue to support Eucharist-centered efforts, including future national Eucharistic pilgrimages and congresses.



