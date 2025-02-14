Building Community through collaboration at Marillac Residence

Read Special Section

At Marillac Residence, fostering a sense of community has long been a cornerstone of our mission. Through meaningful collaborations with local Catholic organizations, we cultivate connections that enrich the lives of our residents while strengthening ties with the broader community.



One of our valued partnerships is with Ursuline Academy, an independent Catholic school for young women in grades seven to 12. For years, Ursuline students have volunteered at Marillac Residence, serving meals, assisting with activities, and participating in prayer services. Many also serve as eucharistic ministers and lectors during Mass.



In December, the Ursuline Spanish Club joined us for Las Posadas, a traditional re-enactment of Joseph and Mary's search for shelter. Following the performance, students and residents shared dinner and engaged in conversation -- in Spanish -- creating a joyful and immersive cultural experience. Last spring, five graduating seniors dedicated a week of service to Marillac, forming meaningful bonds with our residents while assisting in daily activities.



Advertisement

One particularly special collaboration involved the International Creche Museum at the Shrine of Our Lady of La Salette in Attleboro, MA. The Sisters of Charity at Marillac chose to create a lasting legacy by donating over 100 nativity scenes to the museum, home to the world's largest collection of international creches. Ursuline students played a vital role in preparing the collection for donation, and during the Christmas season, the Sisters visited the shrine to see these cherished pieces on display amid the festival of lights.



Beyond these educational and cultural partnerships, Marillac Residence is deeply committed to community outreach and service. Last Easter, we aligned our Lenten Almsgiving efforts with St. Susanna's Parish in Dedham, raising funds for the Dedham Refugee Resettlement program to support local migrant families. This initiative provided direct assistance to those in need, reinforcing our commitment to social justice and compassionate care.



More recently, during the Christmas season, our community came together to support the victims of Hurricane Helene. Residents organized fundraising efforts, with all proceeds donated to Catholic Charities, providing essential relief to affected families in North Carolina. Additionally, Boston College's Clough School of Theology and Ministry connected with each Sister at Marillac, offering heartfelt gratitude for their years of service and sending blessings for the holiday season.



At Marillac Residence, we recognize the profound impact of community engagement. A strong sense of belonging and connection enhances overall well-being, reduces feelings of isolation, and fosters a supportive environment where individuals thrive. As we continue building relationships and expanding our outreach, we remain committed to creating a welcoming and compassionate home for all.



Marillac Residence: A community that cares.